7 Most Popular Cosmetic Procedures

In 2019, over 17 million cosmetic procedures were done in the United States alone. Each year more people all over the world are undergoing cosmetic procedures. People are getting more comfortable with the idea of getting a cosmetic procedure and more minimally invasive procedures are being introduced to take the place of surgical procedures. While the number of cosmetic procedures continues to grow, most people continue to flock to the same ones each year. Most people have common insecurities or are looking to enhance the same areas, so they’re drawn to getting the same procedures.

Out of all the procedures people want to have done, here are seven of the most popular.

Liposuction

The most common procedure people get done is liposuction. This is one of the most commonly talked about cosmetic surgery, so it isn’t surprising to most people. While a lot of people think of liposuction as a weight loss surgery, that isn’t actually what it’s for. You won’t be able to lose weight with liposuction, but you can contour your body by removing smaller amounts of fat in certain areas. Fat is removed through a tube in areas like the hips, thighs, and arms, to reshape the area how you would like.

Nose Job

A nose job is a widely popular surgery, even among younger groups. Many people think that their nose isn’t matched correctly for the rest of their face. Noses can sometimes be either too big or crooked, which can affect the overall appearance of your face. The shape of a nose can occasionally make it difficult to breathe correctly, or issues like deviated septums can affect your health. A surgeon can reshape the bone or take some off to make a nose smaller or straighter.

Eyelid surgery

One surgery you might not realize is so popular is blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery. Like a nose job, many people get eyelid surgery for aesthetic reasons, but they can also have added health benefits. As your eyelids begin to sag, they could be blocking your vision. Skin sagging around the eyes is common when you begin to age and it’s one area that many people want to be fixed. This tends to make you look tired and angry, which could deter people from interacting with you. During eyelid surgery, the surgeon will remove the excess skin to make your eyes look younger and more alert.

Dermal fillers

More minimally invasive procedures have been made that don’t require as much recovery time as surgery and they have fewer risks. Among these smaller procedures are a variety of dermal fillers that men and women of all ages are getting. Wrinkles might seem like the most obvious fix to use dermal fillers for. These injectables will help plump skin up to make it fuller, which could fill wrinkles in to make them smooth. Even if you don’t have wrinkles you can still benefit from dermal fillers. If you want fuller cheeks or bigger lips, dermal fillers could be the answer. You can even use dermal fillers to create a non-surgical nose job.

Butt Implants

Many of the most popular cosmetic procedures are done on the face, but there are still many ways you can have work done on your body. One common way that people choose to get cosmetic surgery on their body is with butt implants. With this, you can have silicone implants surgically inserted as an enhancement. These solid implants are less of a risk than some other implants you could get. The surgery is also more effective and safer than the Brazilian butt lift. Some may also want to combine this procedure with a Brazilian butt lift, but it isn’t necessary.

Breast augmentation

Another body surgery that’s extremely common is breast augmentation. With this surgery, you’re able to make one or both breasts larger. Similar to butt implants, this is commonly done with silicone implants. This can also be used to change the shape, not just the size. Another common procedure that’s often done in addition to breast augmentation is a breast lift. This can be done to fix any sagging that happened as a result of different factors, like aging.

Tummy tuck

Fat on the lower stomach can be difficult to lose. If you’ve lost a lot of weight or you’ve been pregnant, you probably also have a lot of excess skin in the area. There’s nothing that you can do on your own to lose that extra skin, which is what makes a tummy tuck so popular. There are varying degrees of tummy tucks available depending on how much you need to be removed. During the procedure, the skin and muscles will be pulled and tightened and the excess will be removed, so you’re left with a flatter stomach.