Celebrities Who Used to Wear Vulgar Outfits

Celebrities who haven’t always been ladies and good girls.

When you look at modern celebrities with their perfectly considered looks and sophisticated outfits, it seems that their sense of taste is an innate gift, and they have always looked like this. But sometimes it’s worth looking back just a few years to see where the established style icons started. Errors of youth are not typical of only mere mortals, but are quite common among celebrities as well. Don’t you believe it? Just check out our selection.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has come a long way from being the lead singer of the 2000s pop band Destiny’s Child to having the proud nickname “Queen B”. Her style has changed along with her career.

Now Beyoncé is a true pop diva. Her dazzling and incredibly sexy evening looks are the standard of femininity and luxury. And the outfits can be revealing, but definitely not depraved.

This cannot be said about the clothes that Beyoncé chose for herself in the early 2000s. Sheer mesh, rhinestones, eye-catching colors were the basics of Beyoncé’s wardrobe 20 years ago.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is another queen of modern fashion with a pop past. Sunglasses, high heels, black color and pencil skirts: it is impossible to imagine Victoria without these things. Yet this was not always the case.

Fashion icon and designer Victoria Beckham used to have the catchy name Posh Spice and conquered the pop world as part of the iconic Spice Girls band. The hot “Pepper Girl” used to wear latex, ultra-short skirts and see-through slips. Nothing’s to be done with the stage image…

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga captured all the charts of the world in a crazy whirlwind at the beginning of the last decade, and her every appearance on the red carpet hit the front pages in the media. Gaga has become a queen of outrageous garments. Her crazy outfits amazed the imagination. Just think of her dress from RAW! meat.

Gaga’s style can hardly be called classic and typical Hollywood, but the singer proved to everyone that she can be a real diva. Luxurious appearances on the red carpet are a perfect testimony.

Bella Hadid

The supermodel has developed a special love for images from the 90s: panamas, oversized jackets, trousers with sewn pockets, flared jeans, tops with rhinestones. The queen of fashion experiments manages to look ultra-fashionable and stylish both on the red carpets and in everyday life.

However, Bella’s experiments haven’t always been so successful: a couple of years ago, some of her looks could be unequivocally called vulgar and depraved. Her naked dress at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival is still periodically appearing in the press. Of course, such open cutouts can cause a real shock to an unprepared audience.

Miley Cyrus

The most controversial celebrity from our collection is Miley Cyrus. From the very beginning of her career, she has swung from one extreme to another: from the girl next door to the queen of shock content, and then from an exemplary wife and feminist icon to a punk diva. It seems that Miley is still in search of her own style.

The 27-year-old celebrity has not worn any shocking antics and scandalous outfits recently. For formal occasions, Cyrus chooses classic evening gowns, and in everyday life she prefers simple casual looks, wearing jeans and T-shirts with interesting accessories like a cap and voluminous jewelry.