It has been scientifically proven that laughter stimulates the immune system and increases the body’s resistance to infections. It stabilizes blood pressure; the endorphins released during laughter relieve pain, and almost everyone knows its ability to reduce stress levels. Laughter and humor can become essential in life. Otherwise, you can easily go crazy. They will help maintain youth and lust for life. Your body will gladly thank you, and health and longevity will be its gifts (see also: How to develop a good sense of humor: exercises that will make you the heart and soul of a company).

Emotions and physiology

Our body and physiology are directly related to the emotional background. Severe, oppressive conditions stick to the body in the form of blocks and tension, gradually leading to illnesses. If you talk to an experienced osteopath, he will say that almost any disease is the result of your life and is formed over 20-30 years.

This interaction is prolonged, so it can be challenging to notice and track the effects of emotions on physiology. The action can be compared to a story about a frog that, being thrown into boiling water, can jump out. When it enters slowly heating water, it misses this moment and turns out to be cooked.

Laughter is a powerful tool for emotional release. It helps to release stagnant emotions, energy blocks and tension. If you stop laughing, your body will gradually fade, and your heart and thymus will begin to close. The chest will tumble inward, the shoulders will rise, and the back will bend under the weight of the experience.

You will begin to form an “emotional belly.” This phenomenon can often be observed in relatively slender men with a belly. On the other hand, women can say that mimic wrinkles appear around the eyes from laughter. Without a smile, you won’t have them, but there will be a lot on your forehead or above the bridge of your nose due to constant tension and thoughtfulness.

Because of the accumulated tension that does not find an outlet, you will become overly irritable and predictable. It will be boring to speak with you, and you will increasingly stay alone. This also means the absence of the touch of others, which is a strong trauma for the body. Touching with love is vital, especially for women. As a result, without laughter, the body will wither, stiffen and fade.

What should you do if it’s “not funny”?

Yes, a lot of things happen in our lives and the world, and sometimes it’s not fun at all. Perhaps there is a divorce, illness, loss of loved ones, and a difficult economic situation, but problems need to be dealt with. Laughter and humor help to cope with this. How can you learn to laugh?

Start with yourself

Try to laugh at yourself. When meeting with friends and loved ones, let them laugh at you and laugh with them. You can look at many things with humor and choose laughter as a reaction instead of constant stress, self-criticism, and aggression.

Laugh together

You can arrange an evening of funny memories or play with your pets, get funny photos together and laugh with your partner and children. Laughter is contagious, if not poisonous, but filled with love. It heals the soul and body.

This is the best way to make your relationship with yourself kind and loving. Laughter will strengthen love in the family. It will fill the upbringing of children with pleasure and optimism instead of rigor and discipline.

Laughter and humor can become a life position, even if it goes against life’s challenges. They have always helped people survive in the most difficult moments. Laugh more often, and it will support youth and love of life at any age.