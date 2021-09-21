Nowadays we rarely look at the sky, trees, or any real objects around us. Most of the daytime, our eyes look at computer monitors and smartphones. At the same time, eyes are an important and vulnerable organ. Over the course of one’s life, the strain on the eyes increases. If you don’t take proper care of your eyes, with time, vision becomes worse and certain diseases appear. How to maintain good eyesight? There are some tips that will help you to protect your eyes from the aggressive effects of external factors.

Workout for your eyes

If you spend a lot of time in front of a computer screen, fatigue and dry eyes appear in the middle of the day. This is due to the fact that you blink half as often while sitting in front of a computer. So it is advisable to do some eye exercises at least twice an hour.

To do this, look away from the monitor for 20 seconds, then look at an object located 5-6 meters from the computer (for example, a cute colleague). Then shift your gaze to the monitor and again at a distant object. Repeat 2-3 times.

Take care of your contact lenses

If you wear contact lenses, handle with care! Touch them only with clean hands. Use only high-quality solutions for storage and change the lenses regularly, not exceeding the specified period of their service. Be sure to take your lenses off before going to bed!

Protect your eyes from the sunrays

Ultraviolet light is not only bad for your skin, but also for your eyes. Don’t forget sunglasses not only in summer, but also in winter. Snow very well reflects ultraviolet rays.

Keep the right distance from the monitor

The distance from your eyes to a screen measuring 32-46 inches diagonally should be at least 3-3.3 m. The distance from the monitor to your eyes should be at least 40-70 cm. When reading, the distance from the book to your eyes should not be less than 30-40 cm. Proper lighting is also very important for reading- the room should have an overhead light turned on.

Change your diet

Eat foods that are good for your eyes. These include citrus fruits, herbs and cereals. Zinc-rich foods, such as peas, beans, lean red meat or poultry make eyes and skin more resistant to ultraviolet radiation.

Eat yellow and orange fruits and vegetables, they contain beta-carotene, converted by the body to vitamin A, which is essential for good eye health.

Don’t ignore eye discomfort

If you feel dry, tired eyes and redness, use drops with artificial tears. If these symptoms persist even after resting, sensitivity to light has increased and pain has developed, do not self-treat, see a doctor under any circumstances.

Get enough sleep

Regular lack of sleep badly affects the optic nerve, as a consequence of which the quality of vision is markedly reduced.

Don’t squint your eyes

This habit not only leads to more wrinkles, but also negatively affects your eyes.

Take good care of you overall health

Many general diseases of the body that are not related to the eyes can lead to eye damage and visual impairment. High blood pressure or diabetes worsens blood flow to the eyes. Immune system disorders can also negatively affect vision.

Get regular eye exams

Even if your eyesight is fine and you don’t wear glasses, it’s recommended to get a check twice a year. Many serious eye conditions can be treated successfully if caught early.

Read prescriptions for medications carefully

The combination of some medicines may have a negative effect on your eyesight. Always read about the side effects in the medicine’s instructions. If symptoms such as lacrimation, dryness, double vision, and blurred vision occur after treatment, you should see a doctor right away.

Don’t use expired cosmetics

Eye creams, as well as makeup, very quickly harbor bacteria that can harm the eyes. Don’t use expired cosmetics. Open eye products should preferably not be used after three months. Never use mascara or eyeshadow testers in stores! It’s easy to get various infections.

Give up smoking

Everyone knows that smoking has a negative effect on your health. This includes eye health. Smoking causes arterial spasms and worsens the blood supply to the eyes, increasing the risk of cataracts and retinal lesions. The earlier you quit smoking, the lower the risk of complications.