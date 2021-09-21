Understanding the characteristics of both female and male physiology is an important nuance that concerns the couple’s reproductive potential and mutual satisfaction in the relationship of both partners. This article is going to tell you the most important thing you need to know about male menopause.

What is male menopause?

Male menopause is a natural physiological process associated with a decrease in testosterone levels in the body. On average, andropause occurs at 40-50 and lasts up to the age of 60-70 years.

What changes does a decrease in testosterone levels cause?

The normal level of testosterone determines the metabolic processes of proteins, fats and carbohydrates, supports the physical activity, sexual function and the psycho-emotional state of a man.

If its production is reduced, the muscle mass decreases and the fat mass increases, which becomes the cause of excess weight. A decrease in testosterone levels can provoke the development of:

general hypodynamia;

obesity;

insulin resistance;

hypercholesterolemia;

hypertension;

coronary heart disease.

It is during the period of a decrease in testosterone levels up to 60 years that myocardial infarctions and acute cerebrovascular accidents are diagnosed.

What symptoms should you watch out for?

In men, unlike women, the decrease in testosterone production occurs slowly, so there are no vivid psycho-emotional manifestations. However, symptoms such as insomnia, decreased performance, and depressive manifestations are gradually progressing. A decrease in the level of the main male hormone gradually leads to degenerative changes in the testes and the prostate gland. And here’s what happens in the end:

the sperm quality deteriorates;

the prostate tissue atrophies;

the risk of developing prostate adenoma (benign tumor) increases.

Common manifestations of male menopause include:

decreased libido;

decrease in the ejaculate volume;

violation of the erectile function (less often).

Diagnosis of male menopause is based on determining the level of total and free testosterone, taking into account the age factor.

What can be done to prevent male menopause?

After examination and passing the necessary tests, the doctor may prescribe hormone replacement therapy, which is selected individually. Testosterone preparations can be prescribed: pills, medications in the form of a gel, or prolonged-release injections. With a slight decrease in testosterone and the absence of the signs of andropause, the specialist can prescribe various herbal remedies that enhance the synthesis of the hormone.

Preventive measures are usually aimed at maintaining a healthy lifestyle. To prevent early andropause, the following are recommended: