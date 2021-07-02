For many people, casual snacks are a familiar and affordable way to relieve stress. But if nutrition is built correctly, you will not have to eat in order to relieve stress. We are going to tell you in detail what foods help to increase the body’s resistance to stress.

Water

The first thing to do in a stressful situation is to sip a glass of water. The fact is that the work of the brain depends on the sufficient amount of fluid in the body. By making up for its deficit, we help it to function.

You can also drink weak green tea and herbal teas, for example, mint, lemon balm, chamomile tea, but it is important to remember that each plant has its own indications and contraindications. There are no “harmless herbs”, and you should be especially careful when pregnant.

Greens

To strengthen the nervous system, B vitamins are important, so it is imperative to include in the diet foods rich in these vitamins. Eat green vegetables: spinach, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, beans, and celery. Parsley, dill, and cilantro contain essential oils that improve mood.

Dairy products

Minerals such as magnesium, calcium, potassium, phosphorus contribute to the efficient functioning of the nervous system. Therefore, it will be nice if you have yogurt, cottage cheese, cheese, and milk in your refrigerator (if it suits you and is not contraindicated).

Dairy products should be low-fat, but by no means fat-free. The latter are practically not digested without fats, and there is simply no benefit from such food.

Kelp

This is the record holder for the content of iodine, which is so necessary for the thyroid gland, the state of which affects all organs and systems of the body, including reactions to stress. In addition, seaweed contains pantothenic acid, which protects against physical and psycho-emotional overload, and vitamin B.

Contraindication: thyroid diseases.

Chocolate

You need the right, bitter chocolate, with a cocoa content of at least 75%. In those who regularly consume such chocolate, the risk of developing depression is reduced by 70%. And this is not because chocolate contains the amino acids tryptophan and tyrosine, which are precursors of the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine.

Everything is much simpler: the aroma and taste of this delicacy stimulate the production of endorphins in the brain, which have a direct effect on the emotional state of a person.

Fatty marine fish (wild) and seafood

These products contain Omega 3-6 unsaturated fatty acids, which stimulate the nervous system and make the blood vessels of the brain elastic and strong. In addition, these products are rich in B vitamins, iodine, phosphorus, vitamins A and E, which also have a beneficial effect on the brain and nervous system – any stress is easier to bear with them.

There is even evidence that seafood meals can help lower the levels of stress hormones, cortisol, and adrenaline, and reduce the risk of panic attacks.

Lean meat (pork, beef, chicken, turkey)

Such meat is a reliable source of proteins and amino acids, which contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system and reduce the level of anxiety, increase energy and concentration, and strengthen memory.

Porridge and whole grain bread

These are complex carbohydrates that provide the body with energy without overloading the digestive system and stimulate the synthesis of serotonin, as well as, in general, have a positive effect on health and well-being.

Just do not eat instant porridges – they will not bring any benefit, since they contain a lot of sugar and flavorings. Oatmeal and buckwheat, bulgur, quinoa, and brown rice are affordable, simple, and useful not only for the nervous system, but also for the digestive tract, immunity, liver and gallbladder function, reducing the risk of arthritis, dermatitis, and other diseases.

Berries and fruits

They are a real storehouse of nutrients and vitamins. For example, bananas contain the amino acid tryptophan, which promotes the production of serotonin. Citrus fruits alone can work as an antidepressant, and blackberries and blueberries are rich in antioxidants and flavonoids that help delay the aging of the nervous system.