5 Healthy Foods to Eat Daily

Only 12% of American adults eat enough fruit and veggies a day, which shows there’s a long way to go. Eating a balanced diet is the key to getting enough nutrients for a long and healthy life. Perhaps you’re planning to eat healthier, but you’re not sure which food is essential. Sounds like you? Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place. Here are five healthy foods to try today.

1. Chickpeas

If you’re dedicated to healthy eating, then add chickpeas to the menu.

Chickpeas are part of the legume family and are an excellent source of protein, especially for those following a plant-based diet. Aside from being packed with nutrients, chickpeas are versatile in the kitchen. Simply throw them over a salad or whip up a delicious curry.

Another fantastic source of plant protein comes from nuts. Hazelnuts, almonds, and pecans also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease while tasting delicious. Sprinkle a handful over your breakfast oatmeal or in a smoothie for a nutty taste.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are the key to any healthy diet. Although most berries are great for you, blueberries are packed with fiber, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. Eating blueberries also reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular disease.

Even if you’re not a confident chef, simply add blueberries to yogurt or oatmeal and enjoy the health benefits.

3. Leafy Green Vegetables

Dark green veggies are a fantastic source of vitamin A and C, calcium, and phytochemicals. The family includes spinach, kale, and collard greens.

Leafy green veggies are also versatile. You can chuck them into a salad or gently sauteé them in olive oil for a side dish. If you want to learn more about the benefits of green veggies, then click the link for more info.

You should also try cruciferous veggies like broccoli, sprouts, or cauliflower. These are also packed with fiber and cancer-fighting phytochemicals.

4. Fish

After nutritious food? Then fish is for you, particularly mackerel, sardines, and salmon.

Fish is packed with omega-3 fatty acids which promote good heart health and protect your nervous system. It also wards off inflammatory diseases like arthritis. There’s no right way to enjoy fish, but it’s healthy to grill or even BBQ for a smoke-infused flavor.

5. Eggs

Eggs are another excellent source of protein, especially if you’re a vegetarian. This delicious food is packed with vitamin B-2 and B-12 which help generate red blood cells. Further, eggs contain the amino acid leucine which strengthens your muscles.

You can enjoy whip up an omelet for breakfast or have poached eggs over a wholemeal test for a great start to your day.

Our Favorite Healthy Foods

Hopefully, after reading this article, you now know which healthy foods to try.

Every food on the list is packed with much-needed goodness, so try a fish or egg recipe for a protein boost. You should also include dark green veggies and legumes like chickpeas for a balanced diet. Happy eating!

