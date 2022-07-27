You may not have realized that you have been peeling and eating these foods incorrectly for many years. Test yourself!

Nuts

Raw nuts are great for reducing hunger, but you need to take a few extra steps before eating them to benefit from all the nutrients that nuts contain. They contain lectins and phytic acid that prevent proper digestion of the product and thereby reduce the number of digestible nutrients (possibly even irritating the intestines).

To reduce the anti-nutrient content of nuts, it is recommended that you soak them in water and dry them before eating. Soak pecans, walnuts, and peanuts for 12 hours, almonds and macadamia for 7 hours, and cashews for no more than 4-6 hours. After soaking, dry the nuts in an oven at about 70°C or in a dehydrator.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are a wonderful food that can help reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. However, if you use whole seeds instead of grinding them, you won’t get the most out of this powerful plant high in fiber, lignans and omega-3.

Therefore, it is recommended to grind flax seeds in a coffee grinder and eat them immediately or store ground flax seeds in the refrigerator for a short period because otherwise, they become toxic.

Eggs

Peeling boiled eggs can be a less tedious task if you rely on baking soda. Adding a teaspoon of baking soda to water saturates eggs with alkaline content, which helps loosen the bond between the egg whites and the shell. You can pour baking soda into the pot after submerging the eggs.

Bananas

Nutritionists and trainers do not recommend eating bananas in their pure form, be sure to combine this product with some source of fat, such as almond oil. That’s because fat helps absorb the extremely high sugar content in a banana. This is why chia is so common in fruit bowls and smoothies.

Lettuce

What can be said about lettuce is also true for greens in general. Any lettuce, from arugula and radicchio to iceberg, is a great dish on its own. Still, few people know that adding fat when eating green leafy vegetables makes the dish tastier and contributes much more benefits. Lutein, lycopene, and beta-carotene become more available to the body when accompanied by nuts, avocados and other fat sources.

Melon

Melon is often recommended to be eaten separately rather than mixed with other products. However, eating melon on an empty stomach is highly unwanted. In fact, this fruit becomes most useful during the intake of fatty foods.

Melon is rich in fiber and is often served in the East after heavy meals. It is noted that after a quarter of an hour the feeling of heaviness in the stomach disappears, as after taking the pills. In fact, melon contains plant enzymes like papain from papaya and bromelain from pineapple that can speed up protein digestion, producing this effect.

Kiwi fruit

If you cut the skin from whole fruit, you can remove too much pulp, and get only a tiny piece. Just cut the fruit in half and scoop out the pulp with a teaspoon, enjoying the fact that it’s rich in vitamin C and other beneficial elements.

By the way, there are even more useful elements in the rough skin of a kiwi fruit than in the pulp, so if you want to get a shock dose of vitamins, rub the skin well with a brush to remove excess hairs from it.

Strawberries

When handling these berries, do not rush to cut off the stem with a knife, because in the end you will lose a good half of the berry! You’d better take a hollow straw, push it through the fruit from the bottom up, and get rid of the smaller fragment. In addition, some experts claim that whole strawberries contain 8 to 12 percent more vitamin C than sliced ones, which is another reason to put the knife down.