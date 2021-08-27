When it comes to caring for our teeth and good dental hygiene, there are many myths. Don’t believe the ones in the list below, or you could set yourself up for plenty of dental problems.

Myth: Brush Your Teeth Harder For Cleaner Teeth

It might seem like common sense to brush harder for cleaner teeth. But brushing too hard can harm your enamel and lead to cavities and other problems.

Dentists report they see too many patients that use abrasive toothpaste and a firm toothbrush that wears down the enamel and gums over time. That’s why it’s best to use a soft toothbrush and a gentle hand for best results.

Myth: Don’t Worry If Your Gums Bleed

If you floss your teeth and they start to bleed, this indicates there’s inflammation. It’s usually due to plaque and bacteria sticking between the teeth; your toothbrush bristles cannot reach those tiny crevices.

If you don’t floss your teeth often, bacteria build up and inflames the gums, which leads to bleeding.

Remember to get into the habit of brushing every day to keep your gums healthy.

Myth: Cavities Are Caused By Sugar

Sugar can form cavities, but it’s not the precise cause of the issue; bacteria forms on and between the teeth that consume the sugar.

Starchy foods, such as cookies, crackers, bread, and potatoes cause bacteria to form around the teeth. The bacteria make acid that leads to cavities.

If you want to prevent cavities from damaging your teeth, rinse your mouth with water often during the day. Then, brush your teeth after each meal to reduce the formation of plaque. Following these steps carefully will minimize your problems with cavities.

Myth: Your Teeth Are Healthy If They’re White

When we see TV commercials and films with people sporting super white teeth, we may assume it’s a sign of good dental health.

Our teeth start white and may get discolored from decay or staining. So while you can have your teeth whitened and they’ll lovely, you still could have decay lurking underneath.

If your teeth are showing signs of discoloration, don’t assume that whitening will fix everything. Instead, talk to your dentist about what’s causing the problem.

Myth: Sensitive Teeth Are Caused By Enamel Wear

Enamel wear may lead to sensitive teeth, but the problem can be due to many other things, including toothpaste that is marketed as making your teeth whiter.

The problem is that hydrogen peroxide is usually included in whitening toothpaste, and it can remove some stains. But as it does that, it can seep through the enamel into the pulp, making the teeth more sensitive.

Fortunately, if your sensitive teeth are due to your toothpaste, switching to another brand can solve the problem.

Myth: Poor Dental Care Only Damages Your Teeth

We often assume that poor dental care only will hurt our teeth. But did you know that not brushing your teeth can cause many other health problems?

When we allow bacteria to develop on and between the teeth and stay there, they can get into your bloodstream and cause heart disease, dementia, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses.

So, you can take care of your teeth and overall health by brushing and flossing daily.

Myth: Don’t Go To Dentist If You Don’t Have Pain

Of all dental myths, this one is probably the most harmful. You probably won’t feel gum disease and cavities until the problems are severe. That’s why going to the dentist every six months for a cleaning and checkup is so important.

Remember these myths so you can keep your teeth healthy for years to come.