Do you get tired quickly, experience loss of taste, tingling and numbness in the limbs, and blurred vision? You might want to go to your doctor and learn more about multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis does not necessarily lead to severe disability. Despite intensive research, it cannot yet be cured, but thanks to various therapeutic approaches, in most cases it can be lived with. Below you will see 6 alarming symptoms of multiple sclerosis that cannot be ignored.

What is multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis or MS, as it is also called, is an autoimmune disease that affects the spinal cord and brain. It has many potential symptoms, including vision problems, impaired movement of the arms and legs, and loss of balance.

As you know, there are several promising treatments for multiple sclerosis, but there is no cure for it yet. The symptoms of the disease affect everyone in different ways: for some, they are mild, while for others, they can lead to disability.

MS is one of the most common disabilities in young people, often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 30, but this age range is only part of the statistics, as well as the fact that it is more common in women than in men.

Each case of multiple sclerosis is different, and some people have only mild symptoms without knowing the cause of their condition. In this regard, it will be necessary to find out what the earliest signs of multiple sclerosis are and when it is time to see a doctor.

Like all autoimmune diseases, MS forces the person’s immune system to attack healthy parts of the body rather than fight the disease. In the case of multiple sclerosis, it attacks a protective substance around the nerves called the myelin sheath, which causes nerve damage.

What are the symptoms of multiple sclerosis?

We will list six of the most common symptoms of multiple sclerosis, but remember that the picture may differ from case to case. If in doubt, talk to your therapist, who will assess the situation and refer you to a neurologist.

Tingling and numbness of the limbs

Since multiple sclerosis affects the spinal cord and central nervous system, you may notice a lack of sensation when touching objects or a tingling sensation that can be caused by nerve damage.

Most often, these sensations are first observed in the legs, arms and fingers, as well as in the face. The sensation can also be like a burning sensation.

Muscle spasms

Involuntary muscle movements are a common companion of multiple sclerosis, as is the rigidity of some muscles. This discomfort often troubles MS patients at night, preventing them from falling asleep. In people with severe symptoms, some muscles may become so stiff that they lose the ability to bend, causing significant discomfort.

Balance problems and dizziness

People with multiple sclerosis may be more prone to dizziness. Pay attention to recurring episodes. MS can also affect your sense of balance, especially when you get up from a sitting position.

Vision problems

This is one of the most common symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Inflammation of the optic nerve that connects the brain to the eye can cause blurred vision or even loss of vision. An alarming signal will be the pain experienced when looking up.

Bladder problems

An unpleasant feature of MS is that people with MS change their routine and start visiting the toilet more or less often. Sometimes they have difficulty holding the urge to relieve nature.

Chronic fatigue

This symptom is associated with many diseases, so do not rush to sound the alarm and assess your condition carefully. People with multiple sclerosis can develop chronic fatigue as a result of damage to the nerves in the spinal cord, which affects the legs most noticeably at first.

Less common symptoms of multiple sclerosis

Once again, the clinical characteristics of MS differ from one patient to another. In addition to the listed symptoms, which are most common, there are others. For example, these are seizures, shortness of breath, hearing loss, and even loss of taste. If you face such ailments, immediately go to the doctor.