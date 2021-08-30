The first thing many of us do in the morning is to brew a cup of aromatic coffee for staying awake. It seems that only coffee can awaken us. However, there are other products that are able to give the long-desired vigor even after the most sleepless night.

First, this drink becomes an integral part of our daily life, and then insomnia, panic attacks, and anxiety come to visit us. Is the game worth the candle? And what can replace coffee?

Unfortunately, few people pay due attention to breakfast in the morning. We can easily drink coffee on an empty stomach, though we should not be doing this. Caffeine provokes the production of gastric juice, which contains hydrochloric acid, intended for the digestion of food. If you drank coffee on an empty stomach, hydrochloric acid only intensifies the irritating effect of organic acids, which are contained in the “invigorating” drink.

Life, energy, and vigor exist without coffee. There are other alternatives to waking up after the largest cappuccino mug. The proposed options are unlikely to replace your favorite drink in terms of taste, but they will bring your body much more benefit and energy.

Whole grains

This is an excellent source of energy since cereals contain carbohydrates, which our body converts into energy. Boil rice, oatmeal, or millet porridge in the morning – these cereals are very useful because they contain a lot of nutrients.

They are rich in fiber, healthy fats, vitamins B and E. Lethargy and drowsiness are associated with the fact that you lack the necessary micronutrients. In addition, cereals improve the work of the digestive tract, accelerate digestion and get a beneficial effect on the skin. If you are yawning at lunchtime, cook yourself whole grain buckwheat. In addition to being quickly absorbed, it also restores your energy.

Isoleucine

This is an important protein that stimulates the immune system. First of all, isoleucine takes part in the synthesis of hemoglobin, thereby increasing energy, vigor, and activity. This is due to the BCAA substances. Isoleucine can be found in fish, nuts, and meat. These foods are also referred to as “antidepressants” because they contribute not only to alertness but also to a good mood.

Vitamin C

This element is a concentrate of energy and youth, found in everyone’s favorite oranges and tangerines. This is a healthy and natural way to feel refreshed. In addition to citrus fruits, vitamin C is found in black currants and kiwi.

You can eat your favorite fruits every day, but keep in mind that citrus fruits should not be consumed on an empty stomach.

Seasonal berries and fruits

The period from May to September is the best time to stock up on the necessary vitamins. Be sure to include pomegranates in your diet. Half of this fruit or 50-100 ml of its juice will supply your body with potassium, calcium, magnesium, and many other vitamins.

In addition, it helps to maintain your hemoglobin levels at the proper level, so that you will feel the inner tone and a surge of energy. Add berries to porridge, cottage cheese, or muesli – it’s delicious and healthy.

Legumes

Legumes quickly provide the body with healthy plant proteins and complex carbohydrates that keep you energized throughout the day. Make it a rule to eat legumes every day. They contain proteins and iron.

Peas, chickpeas, beans, lentils, mung beans will help diversify your diet and add energy. Another important component of legumes is fiber, thanks to which digestion is improved. Prepare an omelet in the morning, add peas and beans, and you will feel how your body immediately feels more comfortable.

Eggs

This product is a real storehouse of nutrients. In the morning, it will charge you with vigor and increase your concentration thanks to the neuropeptides it contains. Pay special attention to guinea fowl eggs – they are rich in phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and iron, and the presence of vitamin A guarantees improved skin, nails, hair, and vision.

Boil eggs, add them to a sandwich – and now you have a great breakfast option on your table, giving energy and vigor. This product is very necessary and useful for children so that their muscles develop and form correctly.

The main thing that all six foods have in common is proteins, which are very important for the body, especially in the morning. It is important to understand that there is an alternative to coffee, and it will give you more tone and make you feel better. Remember: we are what we eat.