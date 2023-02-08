Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We have known about this since childhood, but still, not everyone can accustom themselves to regularly eating in the morning. But what to do if you are not hungry in the morning? How to make your morning meal your golden rule? These five simple tips from a nutritionist will help you.

Breakfast should account for 25% of the total daily diet. That is why this meal is extremely important for the normal functioning of the gastrointestinal tract and maintaining a healthy weight. However, many people complain that they can’t force themselves to have breakfast in any way – they say they don’t feel like eating in the morning at all.

How to train yourself to start the day with breakfast?

An “opening” glass of water

As soon as you wake up, drink a glass of water at room temperature. Water will start the digestive tract and awaken the appetite. It may be difficult to drink water first thing, but after a couple of days, you will no longer be able to do without it.

Get ready for breakfast

Think over your breakfast from the evening. Prepare all the necessary products so that in the morning, you will not be distracted by thinking about what to have for breakfast. If possible, prepare breakfast in advance so that you don’t spend a lot of time on it in the morning.

Don’t have dinner at night

Do this 3-4 hours before bedtime and keep dinner as light as possible. As a result, in the morning, you will wake up with the desire to have breakfast. Regarding nutritional value, breakfast is much more important than dinner because at night, the body should rest as much as possible rather than digest food.

In addition, a light dinner is also the key to quality sleep. On the contrary, in the morning, we need a lot of energy, so the first meal is so important.

Turn breakfast into a beautiful ritual

Take care of beautiful dishes, napkins and servings. Let your breakfast be not just a meal but a real pleasure. Make it a ritual when you can take your time to collect your thoughts and get ready for the day.

You may have to wake up 10 minutes earlier than usual, but trust me. It’s worth it. A calm morning and breakfast in a beautiful setting are much more favorable for the body and mood than coffee from a disposable cup on the run.

Prepare a variety of breakfasts

There are a lot of options. Here are the simplest and most satisfying examples: