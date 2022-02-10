Modern students have to master a huge amount of knowledge. To increase the effectiveness of training, high technologies are often increasingly used. Forced remote learning, which has become popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to an increase in the popularity of recording video lectures and then viewing the material at a convenient time for students. According to the research conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles, about 85% of students use double-speed videos.

Scientists decided to find out how the speed of watching a video affects the efficiency of learning the material. For this, 231 students from the University of California were involved. The students were divided into four groups, each of which listened to and watched lectures at different speeds: normal, 1.5 faster than normal, double, and 2.5 times faster than the normal recording speed.

At the same time, students could not pause the video or take written notes. Two videos were shown: on the history of the Roman Empire and a lecture on the methods of real estate evaluation.

After viewing, testing was carried out for each individual video. The students received 20 multiple choice questions for each topic. The normal speed group scored an average of 26 correct answers out of 40, the double-speed group scored 25 (about the same as the 1.5 speed group). The 2.5 times faster group answered only 22 questions correctly.

To assess long-term memory after a week, the same groups were offered regular thematic tests. The normal speed group scored an average of 24 out of 40 points, the 1.5 and double speed group scored 21 correct answers, and the 2.5 speed group scored an average of 20 points while studying the video.

Such experiments will allow students to reduce the time of studying in preparation for exams without losing the effectiveness of learning and memorizing the material. However, scientists warn that complex topics may require closer study and watching videos at a normal speed.