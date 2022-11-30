You have encountered a relationship that satisfies you and you want it to grow into the beautiful thing you always knew it can be. It is already developing, and its progress can show you how it is going to blossom. How do you feel at the present stage? Are you comfortable with your date, does communication flow freely? If so, you are on the right track. Yet many people won’t be taking anything for granted if they appreciate their relationship. So there is no reason why not to take a bit of extra pain and effort to let your mutual feelings grow just like you want them to. Read on to find out how to make a relationship stronger.

Be forgiving

Now and then your partner can inadvertently do something that goes against the grain. Naturally, you react with irritation and anger. If you fail to be forgiving, such trifling scratches can leave scars marring the relationship. On the other hand, if both partners choose to forgive and forget consciously, refusing to bring up blunders over and over, they will be able to keep their feelings fresh and healthy.

Speak out about everything that you find fine

It’s not very fair, but you need about a score of positive remarks to make up fully for the unpleasantness caused by one negative utterance. Begin ticking off positive remarks, then: thank the partner for any help they provided, show that you noticed the changes in their appearance and get up. Add sincerity to your compliments, catch their eyes and smile.

You won’t have a healthy relationship without good communication

If you want your union to last, you have to maintain decent communication. Make a point of talking everything out from the start, and it means everything – your joint experiences, doubts and raptures, things on which you disagree. Include a discussion of your life goals, thereby covering all the important spheres of your lives for a deeper understanding.

Even if there are quite a few things you disagree on, but you maintain healthy communication, you may reach a sort of a compromising understanding that won’t prevent you from remaining in a good relationship.

Recognize that each of you has their strong and weak points

The reason why people split so often is that they refuse to accept the strong and weak points of the other. Any relationship implies that you are aware of your partner’s shortcomings and take them into account – and the same goes for you. As you both makeup for the other’s blemishes you work on your cooperation which makes you two far more efficacious in performing whatever you do.

Stimulate each other’s development

Whenever any of the couple faces some new activity, especially one challenging mentally or physically, the partner is in for self-development, personal growth, and mastering new skills.

As you help your partner develop and hone their skills you realize much better how your personal qualities interact, and what is your particular team really like. This will go to enhance the functionality of your partnership and, consequently, make your bond stronger yet.

Take up a hobby you both can share

What once started out as a stimulating expectation can peter out into a chain of situations of maximum comfort for both of you. While it’s all very fine, you may do better if you have something exciting that will prod you on.

When you have settled down and set up a routine, cast around for an agitating activity: a learning course, a project, a new sport or hobby. Maybe a table game for the evenings, or improving your voices to sing songs together at parties.

Alternate your sexual foreplays

As a rule, people would rather have more sex, but they don’t always think of playing out new ideas. You don’t have to do anything weird in order to reinvent your bedroom games, but changes will surely be welcome!

Be variable about the time of sex

What if you have settled into the habit of slipping into sex after having cuddled together over a movie? Maybe it’s time you tried other parts of the day. You can turn the conversation around this way any time it occurs to you and see if your partner’s reaction shows they are ready to take you up on the proposition. You can discover titillating times and places for lovemaking!

Regard yourself as a team member

What is a relationship without team spirit? Both of you make up a team where tasks can be assigned, emotional input should be balanced, and contributions come from both parties. There’s no way a lasting relationship won’t be based on mutual exchange of psychological and practical offerings.

Be accepting

People who really care about their special ones find it easy to accept a lot of things that come with their partners – including whimsies, deviations, and beliefs; some things can interfere with the relationship quite seriously if they haven’t been accepted by the other side.

Pursue your own goals

Your new relationship cannot and shouldn’t exclude your former subjects of interest. No one expects that your and your partner’s interests will coincide exactly – it can make your partnership look like a penned-in affair with conversations going round and round the same old lines.

Never tick up scores

Scores are for winning games – relationships don’t belong with them! Does your partner often tell you that they do you a favor to reciprocate for yours? Do you often feel like saying suchlike things? If so, your union will be the loser after scores have accumulated to the skies.

Support your bond with rituals

Even routine motions allow for small rituals that could be fun to observe. Occasions like birthdays and special dates offer reasons for very nice and bonding family traditions. All these can stand you in good stead should a grave disagreement break out.

Be ready for lots of active listening

Interruptions and breaking in as your spouse is explaining something important to them to you make for a pretty destructive habit. Hear your partner out, especially if the issue is momentous or fraught with conflict.

Observe rules when fighting

Disputes don’t have to be calamitous for the relationship. To make them less injurious, work out a set of fight rules in advance. Let each of you have your turn to speak, exclude swear words and depreciatory names, referrals to past blunders – whatever can be most damaging. Make pauses or breaks, agree to readdress the issue at a later date and watch your coping techniques improve with each conflict.