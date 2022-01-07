These people would manage to sell snow to the Eskimos if they had such a goal. But their goal is you and me, and our wallets (as well as our peace of mind) are at risk until we learn to recognize their tricks. Here are 10 tricks of professional liars – beware!

We buy what we do not really need, we agree to pay services, which we could perfectly do without, we sign unprofitable contracts, we part with impressive amounts of money, giving it into the hands of scammers, not because we are such idiots, but because we do not know how to resist skillful manipulators. Let’s discuss it in detail. The first step is to understand the basic techniques of a professional liar who needs something from you.

Trick #1: Evoke emotions

Manipulators always try to bring their counterpart to strong emotions, provoking anger, emotion or stupor. “Have you stopped drinking cognac in the morning – yes or no?” It is impossible to carry out manipulation in terms of logic – critical perception of information interferes.

Your move: don’t lose self-control.

Trick #2: Don’t give them any time to think

The manipulator never allows his victim to think and insists that the answer should come immediately after the question, which may even give the illusion of choice. In reality, the main choice has already been made for you. You are left with particulars: “Credit card or cash?”

Your move: never agree “here and now,” take a time out and think it over.

Trick #3: The rule of three ‘yes’

This technique, in combination with the previous one, has a very strong effect. The questions to which the person will surely say “yes” are prepared in advance. If you ask them at a good pace and get answers at the same pace, the probability that the person will say “yes” for the fourth time increases many times over.

Your move: turn off the autopilot mode and think about any, even a seemingly primitive question.

Trick #4: Add a little truth to lies

Lying becomes dangerous if you add a drop of truth to it. A semi-lie is more dangerous than a pure lie.

Your move: be attentive to details, caveats, and inaccuracies, which may be more than accurate.

Trick #5: Get the person confused with the help of minor inaccuracies

This trick is very similar to the previous one, but the manipulator deliberately adds clearly deceitful elements to the main lie, instead of mixing it with the truth. Be careful, these are baits. The manipulator will feed them to you if you suddenly suspect something wrong in his speech.

Your move: while keeping track of the little things, do not forget about the main storyline – you never know where the catch is.

Trick #6: “Mirror” the victim

The easiest way to lull a person’s vigilance is to put a mirror in front of him. Manipulators do it perfectly well, copying facial expressions, gestures, intonations up to the opponent’s breathing rhythm.

If we add one more trick – a partial repetition of replicas with a completely different meaning than the manipulator needs, the effect will be armor-piercing. You can’t argue with yourself!

Your move: copying the image is not a reason for pride. Although there is a tendency to imitate idols, following a sincere feeling of love and adoration, are you sure this is the case? If not, there is a reason to be alarmed, get yourself together, and expect any tricks from the interlocutor. If your copy speaks in your own words, be sure that this is a trap.

Trick #7: Use complex terminology

The manipulators actively and unnecessarily use complex terminology to fool their opponents’ brains. At some point, consciousness falls asleep, and you suddenly agree to everything. Everything the manipulator needs.

Your move: don’t be afraid to honestly say, “I don’t understand you.” It is better to be uneducated than stupid.

Trick #8: The one question rule

If a person is asked twenty times “Where have you been?” slightly changing the question, they will get confused sooner or later, or their arguments will become unconvincing. The manipulator has already won!

Your move: you need to break the vicious circle. The phrase “I’ve already answered your question” is a proven antidote.

Trick #9: Asking questions

A great way to quietly corner your opponent is to ask him questions. The one who asks controls the situation, receives all the necessary information about the interlocutor (who at this moment considers himself an unusually interesting person) and has the opportunity to arrange a provocation at the right time.

Your move: Only answer if you know the purpose of the question asked. (“Why are you actually asking?”) It is better, however, to ask questions yourself, not letting anyone manipulate you.

Trick #10: Hoping for sympathy

People tend to hide their vulnerabilities. Therefore, if someone (especially an outsider) openly demonstrates their problems – financial, personal, and any others – and does not ask for help, be sure: he needs something from you. You will give it to him yourself, without his request.

Your move: you are not telepathic – do not do what you were not asked to do.