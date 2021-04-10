Your skin is your body’s largest organ, so it makes sense that it’s important for you to do everything within your power to keep it healthy, youthful, and vibrant. However, many people overlook the importance of one simple step in their daily skincare routine which is known as moisturization.

The Importance of Moisturization

Moisturizing your skin is important if you want to prevent breakouts, irritation, and keep your skin’s cells healthy. In fact, people who do it on a regular basis notice that they have clearer skin and beautiful-looking complexions as they get older.

It provides your skin with the hydration it needs so it doesn’t get dry and irritated, which can lead to a variety of skin problems.

It doesn’t matter if you have dry skin, oily skin, combination skin, or sensitive skin you have to keep your skin moisturized regardless of your skin type.

How to Moisturize Your Skin

When it comes to moisturizing your skin there are more than a few ways you can go about it. The type of moisturizer you use will usually depend on your skin type.

Dry Skin

For example, if you have dry skin you may want to go with a moisturizer that is oil-based which will help maintain the softness and hydration in your skin.

If your skin still feels dry and flaky after the procedure, you may want to try using a moisturizer that contains ingredients known to help the skin retain hydration such as lactic acid and alpha hydroxy acid.

Oily Skin

If you have oily skin your skin still needs to be properly moisturized. One of the biggest misconceptions people with oily skin have is that their skin is already greasy and shiny so they don’t need to add more moisture to what’s excessively oily.

However, you can’t use the same moisturizer that someone with normal or dry skin would use. People with oily skin would need to use a lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic one so that it won’t clog the pores.

The right product for oily skin will leave your skin feeling hydrated without making it look too greasy.

Combination Skin

If you have combination skin where different areas of your skin feel dry and oily it can be a little tricky keeping your skin properly moisturized.

The best way to achieve it for combination skin is to use two different moisturizers. Use a creamy, oil-based one on the dry areas of your skin to keep it hydrated. Then use a lightweight, oil-free product on the oily areas of your skin.

With combination skin, it’s important to recognize which areas on your skin are dry and which areas or oily.

Sensitive Skin

When it comes to sensitive skin care you have to go for moisturizers that don’t contain any fragrances or harsh ingredients that can irritate your skin.

Always go for moisturizers that contain ingredients known to soothe the skin like chamomile or aloe vera.

Normal Skin

If you are one of the lucky ones out there to have normal skin you can be a little bit more flexible with the type of moisturizer you use in your skincare routine.

Creamy ones are usually good for people with normal skin. Creams will help hydrate your skin better and lock in moisture.

The Best Time To Moisturize

Keeping your skin hydrated is definitely important, but applying your moisturizer at a certain time during the day will help retain it.

The best time to apply the product is right after you get done taking a bath or shower. After you take a shower your skin is much more ready to lock in all the hydration your moisturizer provides.

If you want your skin to feel hydrated all day long wash your face with your favorite facial cleanser first and then moisturize.

3 Natural Moisturizers To Keep Your Skin Looking Good

These all-natural moisturizers listed below will help take your skin to the next level without having to worry about added chemicals and other harsh ingredients known to do more harm than good.

The best part about these is that you probably already have them in your house and can begin using them today.

Olive Oil

One of the best natural moisturizers out there is olive oil because it contains a lot of vitamins beneficial for the skin like vitamin E and vitamin A.

This oil also contains antioxidants anti-bacterial properties that can help prevent breakouts like pimples.

All you need to do is apply it directly to your skin and allow it to sit a while so it can be absorbed.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is definitely one of the most versatile plants out there. The gel found inside the aloe vera leaf has been used to treat a variety of health and skincare problems for years.

The aloe vera gel contains a number of different vitamins, amino acids, and lipids that are known to be very moisturizing for the skin.

You can find pure aloe vera gel at your local health food store or online.

Oatmeal

Last but not least, oatmeal is one of the best natural moisturizers out there you can use on your skin. Oatmeal contains a number of other skin health benefits like reducing inflammation and irritation.

It also contains a compound known as saponins which helps absorb excess oil and remove dirt from the surface of your skin.

Finally, it helps moisturize your skin and keep hydration locked in because of the natural lipids it contains.

For skincare purposes, you’ll need to use colloidal oatmeal because the finely milled oats are small enough to penetrate the skin.

Simply steep the oats in hot water until it forms a creamy and thick texture. Allow the oatmeal to cool down and then begin applying it to your face like you would any other skincare product.

Allow the colloidal oatmeal to sit on your face for at least 5 minutes before rinsing off with cold water.

After you rinse off the oatmeal the amount of water in your skin and overall skin hydration will show improvement.

For the best results apply 2 times a day.

Conclusion

Moisturizing your skin regularly each day is important. However, knowing your skin type and the type of moisturizer you need to use is even more important.

Give a few of these natural moisturizers a try for yourself today and begin regaining some of that hydration your skin has lost.