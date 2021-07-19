What Can You Do to Get Rid of Fine Lines and Wrinkles?

You’ve filled your medicine cabinet with face creams, moisturizers, serums and sheet masks to fight off the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines — and they’re still there. If you want to get rid of your wrinkles and fine lines for good, here are four effective solutions that you can try:

1. Facelift

A surgical solution for fine lines and wrinkles is a rhytidectomy. You might recognize it better as a “facelift.” A facelift is a procedure that pulls the facial skin higher so that it is tighter and contoured against the face. Any excess skin is removed to prevent sagging. The results leave the patient with smoother, tauter skin than before.

Are you interested in getting a facelift? You should click here to find out important details like what is the recovery time for a facelift and what qualifications do surgeons look for in a facelift patient. This information comes from the top cosmetic surgery clinic in Toronto, so you know that you’re getting these details from a reliable source.

If you have more questions, book a consultation at the clinic. They will go over everything with you.

2. Dermal Fillers

Are there any non-surgical solutions for getting rid of wrinkles? Yes. One of the non-surgical options you could try is dermal fillers. A dermal filler is a drug injected underneath the skin’s surface to add volume, improve definition or smooth out deep wrinkles in the face.

Dermal fillers can also restore the appearance of subcutaneous fat. As you get older, you lose subcutaneous fat in your face, which can give you deep under-eye circles and make your cheeks look hollow. Restoring that volume under the surface can turn back the clock and make you look younger than you really are.

3. Botox

Botox is good for smoothing out dynamic lines. Dynamic lines are facial lines that appear when you make expressions and move your face. When you raise your eyebrows in surprise, you can spot lines across your forehead. When you laugh or squint, there are lines at the corners of your eyes. When you frown in concentration or confusion, lines will crease the space between your brows.

As you get older, these dynamic lines start to get deeper and become static — this means that they stick around, even when your face is resting.

Botox is a neuromodulator. Neuromodulators block the signals made between the nerves and the muscles. When you inject Botox into areas that create dynamic wrinkles, you stop the targeted muscles from contracting. This smooths out the lines and makes your face look more rested and relaxed.

4. Laser Therapy

ProFractional laser treatment can treat irregular pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. The laser’s micro-beam penetrates specific areas of the skin and stimulates collagen growth. Over time, this will create a surface of smoother, healthier-looking skin.

Laser therapy is a very good option for anyone who may have ignored their sunscreen for too many years. You may not have realized it at the time, but prolonged sun damage can cause wrinkles and fine lines early on in life. This treatment can luckily reverse some of the signs of damage.

These four solutions are bound to give you the results that you’re looking for. Book an appointment for one (or more) of these and say goodbye to your fine lines!