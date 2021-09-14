A beaming smile is not only a sign of good mood, it turns out that it can bring invaluable benefits to our body. A group of scientists from one of the European scientific universities spent almost ten years studying the benefits of smiling, and the results were truly stunning.

A smile is a natural pain reliever

It turns out that even if the corners of the lips are stretched in different directions for no good reason, the body begins to produce endorphins, the hormones of happiness. Despite the telling name, endorphins are responsible not only for a good mood but can replace a mild pain reliever. Of course, the cut will not heal by itself in a matter of minutes, but it is quite possible to relieve the burning sensation with just a smile.

Smiling, you develop facial muscles

To always have youthful toned skin, you need to smile at least a hundred times a day, this will allow the muscles of the face to remain always in good shape and replace any of the most expensive massages in a beauty salon for you.

Smile is a simulator for vision

According to research, smiling people are much less likely to suffer from a sharp decrease in vision at a young age. Muscle stimulation that occurs while smiling not only sets the surface of the face in motion but also sends a signal to the area of our brain that is responsible for vision.

Smiling helps you deal with emotions

Smiling more often means letting out emotions that, for some reason, did not find a way out before. More simply put, the ability to smile in difficult times will allow you to look at the problem from the other side, and quite possibly will open ways to solve it. In any case, smiling in the face of trouble is the surest decision. Anyway, you can think about all the problems tomorrow.

Smiling slows your heartbeat

Surprisingly, but true: frequent smiles normalize the heart rhythm. The most important organ of our body surprisingly calms down and begins to work evenly, without visible disruptions.

Smile is a universal language

Each of us knows this, but for some reason, no one is willing to resort to smiling when communicating with people. Even without knowing a single word in Spanish or French, you can easily win over your interlocutor just… by smiling at him. By the way, in Europe, it is a sign of a good upbringing if you just smile. Do not burden a stranger with a hard look if he glanced at you in the subway – just smile and let both have pleasant memories for the whole day.

A smile is a key to harmonizing the work environment

If you smile often, it does not mean at all that you are a narrow-minded person. On the contrary, smiling makes you attractive, especially when it comes to working. During a busy day at work, you sometimes want to relax. Be sure that your smile can relieve any tense situation.