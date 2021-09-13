When trying to renovate your home, why let cost become an issue? Many people are reluctant to step into the realm of home improvement due to financial constraints, but there are many steps you can take to vastly improve your home in a budget-friendly manner.

Liven Your Environment with Colour

Renovating and freshening up your home can be as easy as adding a new colour scheme to your home. If your budget is tight, you can always consider painting dull, worn, or unappealing areas of your home with a bright new look. You don’t need to stick to regimented rules here either. Why stick to a simple monochromic aesthetic?

You can paint imagery, shapes of your choosing or any other design on the walls of your room, so it can match the current décor, while standing out as something fresh, unique, and far from boring. In one sweet stroke, you can renovate specific rooms such as your living room, kitchen, or bathroom by adding accent walls with vibrant colours, fun designs and anything else of your choosing.

Play with Lighting

Both overlooked and underrated, playing with lighting, as well as light furnishings, is an excellent answer to your low-cost home renovation conundrum. Add lighting strategically to make your room look larger, using bulbs of different shades depending on the environment. As well as the lights themselves, you can also add lampshades to your fixtures, often cheaply available online, in any design you do so desire.

Create a fashion focussed dining room with a low-cost chandelier, or if you desire a room with added ambience, include a modern light fixture or overhead lighting with dimmers, allowing you to create the exact level of brightness that you wish for. From coloured bulbs and neon lampshades to modern and traditional features, the world is your oyster when it comes to lighting, and you don’t need to pay the world for it either.

Heating Appliances That Cut Costs

Radiators are another overlooked home appliance when it comes to low-cost refurbishment. Many radiators available allow for reduced output, so you can heat your home effectively and efficiently, without having to pay out excessively. If you are redesigning your children’s playroom or nursery, these money-saving radiators are also great from a safety perspective.

Low surface temperature or LST radiators are readily available to buy online. These will help those of you on a budget with their reduced power output while reducing the risk of danger, burns and scolds within your home. Other radiators that can cut costs include those that specify as “K3” models, with much more highly efficient components within, allowing you to heat your home, design it just as you would like it, and save a lot of money down the line.

With so many options for home renovation on a budget, you will be sure to find the right solution for you, so your home can look a million pounds, without having to pay anywhere near that amount.