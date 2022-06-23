To quit or not to quit, that is the question. To solve this problem easier, here are seven red flags indicating that changing jobs may be the best way out.

1. “A transit point” at which you spend too much time

Everything works well for you at work, and there are already some achievements. The salary is good, but you do not regard this as a success, as a valuable result of your activity. Somehow, you feel that this is a transit point for you.

You stay here for some time, hoping to find a fantastic job. It will be later so that you can reconcile with your job for some time. A year or two will pass, or perhaps 5-10 years will die, but everything is still the same. You are treading in one place. Younger colleagues are moving up, and you are only planning to pursue a career in the near future.

You look back and realize that you have spent thousands of hours working in an unloved job, earning just enough money for food and a vacation every three years. You could become a successful professional in your favorite business, but the time is gone.

2. Your health has deteriorated, and you are constantly exhausted

There is a lot of stress at work. Your first aid kit has a collection of headache pills and many other medicines. Sitting 24/7 causes backache, and constant deadlines make your eyes twitch. After a hard day at work, you drag your exhausted body to the sofa and are no longer capable of anything.

Don’t torture yourself. After all, health is always more important. If work undermines your physical and psychological state, it is already dangerous. Professional burnout can lead to prolonged depression.

3. Thinking about work makes you feel sad and apathetic

If you can’t remember at least one positive thought about work and everything just annoys you, this is a reason to think it over.

You don’t have to be unhappy for one-third of your life, and remember to smile only at the end of the working week. At work, it is important to feel emotionally uplifting and derive joy from what you do. If you drink your morning coffee with sadness in your eyes and understand that your life is just as bitter, this is voluntary torture.

4. You are not growing professionally

Gradually, the state of a plateau occurs. Everything is stable. You feel like you’ve reached your peak in this position. You are stuck in place, you don’t learn anything new, and you don’t develop. You live the groundhog day and automatically perform the same workflow day after day. You don’t develop in relation to yourself. This state of stagnation oppresses you. You are increasingly thinking about whether you have chosen the right profession.

Most likely, your resources and opportunities in this place have been exhausted. It’s time to move on.

5. You don’t feel the value of your work

When you do what you love, a significant realization of your mission comes. A person understands whom they work for and why. They see that they give their energy and strength to benefit people in the world.

On the contrary, you can feel that your business only devastates you. Do not try to comfort yourself with an excuse that everyone works like this. We all want to see the fruits of our labors. If your activity does not ignite you, do not force yourself to endure it.

6. You never do more than is required

When you hate what you’re doing, you only do what you need to do. You perform work duties with clenched teeth and a feeling of boredom or even hatred. You will never be able to jump over a higher bar because this work does not motivate you.

7. Your children have begun to adopt your negative attitudes

Children are always interested in the affairs of adults. They absorb everything from their environment. Then they begin to build their life and career plans.

Parents who work long hours at a hated job can only give their children negative attitudes: “work for money and be patient,” “you won’t succeed without connections,” “you need a lot of capital to start a business,” “to get rich, you need to work up to exhaustion.”

Your child will associate fatigue, irritation, breakdowns, lack of time, and constant “must-dos .”Or with pleasure, flexibility, participation, smiles, and calmness. If this is not the second option, you are doing your child a bad service.

If you are not committed to the business and do not develop your potential, you will not be able to get a promotion and make better money. The law works here: the more you give, the more you receive. Wealth comes through love. You have to love your job.

It is best to choose a profession or a business that meets only your own desires. Only you know what you really need. If a flexible schedule is important, look for such conditions. Find a moving activity if you do not want to sit at the computer all day.

It is important to quit a hated job when the time comes. It is better to take some time and find a job you will love than to realize this only when you already need to retire. After all, it will be too late then.