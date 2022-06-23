Disputes and disagreements invariably arise between the two people, but not all of them require drastic measures such as a break in relations. Most of the difficulties and problems can be solved in negotiations when there is an elementary desire to meet each other halfway. Unfortunately, some couples break up at the peak of the conflict. Someone proudly waits, focusing on resentment, while others emotionally express everything that “boils and gets accumulated .”Only after breaking up, the partners realize how important it had been to agree, reconsider the situation and save the relationship. We will analyze the most common causes of relationship conflicts and ways to solve them!

Family issues and domestic quarrels

Your partner made some claims, you failed to understand them, you got offended, and the emotional aggravation of the scandal began. This behavior does not allow you to look calmly and rationally at what is happening, and the situation becomes uncontrollable.

In this case, it is important not to raise your voice – explain calmly what is bothering you. If you were not heard, take a break and let the partner think and feel everything. Return to this topic later, with a calm conversation.

A desire to make your partner change

At the time of the quarrel, you did not reach an understanding, and the partner disagreed that he was wrong. Unfortunately, women and men in relationships are often mistaken when they believe their point of view is correct. They think the second participant in the relationship is obliged to accept it.

However, this is not true. You must understand and accept your partner’s world with all the flaws. He can think, do, and feel not the way you want him to. This may be how he sees himself, and he is absolutely right in this approach. Real mutual understanding comes when you accept a partner and his whole world without trying to remake him.

Difficulties in sex life

The most important thing in sex, as in the relationship in general, is not to be silent. Your partner can’t guess what’s best for you. Be bolder in your own desires. At the same time, give your partner space for his wishes and fantasies.

Lack of sex is the most common problem in couples with long histories. If you want to be together, you should support each other and discuss issues rather than hush them up, thereby exacerbating the situation.

Conflicts involving a child

This problem brings endless scandals into your common life. Psychologists say, parents should never transfer the issues in their relationship to their children.

An essential point in education is that parents act together and do not use the child as an argument to prove something to a partner. Such tactics will aggravate the problems between spouses and bring a serious imbalance in the child’s life and behavior.

Financial disputes

All the peculiarities of building financial relationships in a couple can be addressed, but they require negotiations and establishing a number of rules that will regulate this area of your life together.

There are several options for maintaining a family budget, and after discussing all the essential points, you can choose the appropriate option for you, which would suit all interested parties.

These manageable categories of relationship difficulty certainly require an effort but are not the reason for breaking up. It is important to remember that crises happen in all couples. Some resort to the help of a specialist, and others cope on their own. Still, the main thing is the motivation to solve existing problems and the ability to understand that relationships are always the work of two people who want to be together.