Imposter syndrome is a common experience among many people, particularly those in high-pressure, competitive fields. Research suggests that imposter syndrome is prevalent among college students, graduate students, and professionals in fields such as academia, medicine, law, and business. Imposter syndrome affects both men and women, although women may be more likely to experience it due to societal and cultural expectations. However, there are some tips on how to deal with imposter syndrome that work.

Meet Ann! Ann is a graphic designer who has worked at a design agency for a few years. Despite her qualifications and accomplishments, she often feels like a fraud and worries that her colleagues will find out that she is not as talented as they think she is. She feels like she has to work twice as hard as her colleagues to prove her worth, and is constantly comparing herself to them, believing that they are more talented and capable than she is.

Ann has a hard time accepting compliments and praise for her work, and attributes her success to luck or external factors, rather than her own abilities. She is often anxious and stressed, and avoids taking on new projects or responsibilities out of fear that she will not be able to deliver the same quality of work as her colleagues.

Ann also feels like she is constantly falling short of her own expectations and the expectations of her colleagues and clients. This constant feeling of inadequacy and insecurity affects her work, motivation, and overall well-being.

Despite her talent and hard work, Ann feels stuck in her current role and doesn’t feel she can move forward in her career because of her imposter syndrome.

Does this look familiar? If yes, you might also experience imposter syndrome!

How common is imposter syndrome?

Several studies have been conducted on imposter syndrome, and they have found that it is a relatively common experience among people in certain professions and educational settings. For example, a study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Science found that approximately 70% of graduate students reported experiencing imposter syndrome to some degree. However, this study was conducted on graduate students only and it’s not representative of the whole population.

Another study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that approximately 30% of women and 20% of men experience imposter syndrome. However, again, these studies are based on a specific population and not generalizable to the whole population.

Anyway, imposter syndrome is pretty common – just talk to your colleagues or friends, and you will surprisingly find out how many people suffer from it! By the way, how to know that you have the syndrome?

What are the signs of imposter syndrome?

Imposter syndrome can manifest itself in a variety of ways, but some common signs and symptoms include:

Feeling like a fraud or an imposter, despite your accomplishments and qualifications,

Believing that others are more competent or deserve more success,

Doubting your abilities and accomplishments, and attributing success to luck or external factors,

Being overly self-critical and perfectionistic,

Avoiding new challenges or opportunities out of fear of failure,

Difficulty accepting praise or positive feedback,

Difficulty acknowledging and valuing your own accomplishments,

Constantly comparing yourself to others,

Constant feeling of inadequacy and insecurity.

Imposter syndrome is not a diagnosable mental health condition, but rather a set of feelings and beliefs that can be associated with high levels of stress and anxiety.

What to do if you suffer from imposter syndrome?

Here are a few tips for dealing with imposter syndrome: