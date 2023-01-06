Self-esteem is an important aspect of mental health and well-being. It is how we view and value ourselves, and it can affect every aspect of our lives, from our relationships to our career choices. While it is natural to experience fluctuations in self-esteem, feeling consistently ashamed of oneself can be damaging to mental health and overall well-being. Here are some tips for raising your self-esteem and stopping the cycle of feeling ashamed:

Identify and challenge negative self-talk

One of the biggest contributors to low self-esteem is negative self-talk, or the negative thoughts we have about ourselves. These thoughts can be triggered by past experiences, societal messages, or even just a bad day. It is important to recognize and challenge these negative thoughts, as they can become a self-fulfilling prophecy if left unchecked. Instead of believing that you are incompetent or unworthy, try reframing the thought to something more realistic and positive. For example, instead of thinking “I’m a failure,” try telling yourself “I may have made a mistake, but that doesn’t define who I am as a person.”

Practice self-compassion

Self-compassion involves treating ourselves with the same kindness and understanding that we would offer to a friend. This means acknowledging our own flaws and failures, and responding with understanding rather than judgment. Practicing self-compassion can help to boost self-esteem and reduce feelings of shame.

Set boundaries and say no when necessary

Setting boundaries is an important aspect of self-care and can help to boost self-esteem. This means learning to say no when something does not align with your values or when you do not have the time or energy to commit to something. Saying no can be difficult, especially if you are a people-pleaser, but it is important to prioritize your own needs and well-being.

Take care of your physical health

Taking care of your physical health can have a positive impact on your mental health and self-esteem. This includes getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and engaging in regular exercise. It is also important to practice good self-care habits, such as showering, grooming, and dressing in a way that makes you feel good about yourself.

Engage in activities that bring you joy

Engaging in activities that bring you joy and a sense of accomplishment can help to boost self-esteem. This can be anything from hobbies and creative pursuits to volunteering or joining a sports team. The key is to find activities that align with your values and interests and that bring you a sense of meaning and purpose.

Seek support when needed

It is okay to reach out for support when you are struggling with low self-esteem or feelings of shame. This can be in the form of therapy, support groups, or even just talking to a trusted friend or family member. It is important to remember that you are not alone and that there are people who care about you and want to help.

In conclusion, raising self-esteem and stopping the cycle of feeling ashamed requires a combination of self-compassion, self-care, and seeking support when needed. It is a process that takes time and effort, but the benefits to your mental health and overall well-being are well worth it.