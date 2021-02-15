These days, finding trendy clothes that are worth investing in are hard to find. After all, a lot of fast fashion retailers offer trends for cheap, but they will barely last longer than a night out. And for those of us with a 9-to-5 job, who can afford to buy clothes that don’t last?

Fortunately for us, there are still diamonds in the vast internet wasteland that are actually worth your time. Here are 6 trendy online clothing brands that you can wear to work or a party.

Edikted

Sometimes it can be hard to swallow the price tags that come with trendy clothes—especially when you also have to reckon with the fact that you cannot even wear most of those pieces to work, or that they won’t last more than a night out.

Edikted is an online clothier that provides high quality, trendy clothes that do not break the bank. If you are looking for cute accent pieces for your workwear wardrobe that reflect current fashion trends, this is the fashion retailer you should look to.

The best part about Edikted is how easily their pieces transition from day to night. So you can look youthful and “with it” without going into debt!

Thred Up

The best way to be a conscientious fashion consumer is to buy your clothing secondhand. But during a pandemic, it seems unnecessary to risk fueling the viral fires just for a new pair of pants. And even under normal circumstances, thrift stores can be a gamble. You can find incredible treasures, yet more often than not your trip turns into a total dud because they do not have what you need.

So if you are in need of sustainable and affordable alternatives to traditional fast-fashion retailers, you should look to ThredUp. ThredUp is an online consignment shop that runs the gambit between fast fashion to designer labels. Think of it as your one-stop-shop: you can find everything from essentials and basics to statement garments and the latest trends.

The Real Real

The Real Real is a luxury consignment shop. Clothes that are built to last do not come cheap, but they can certainly come secondhand! After all, if there is a good quality silk camisole that someone decides to resell from a reputable brand, there is nothing to say that just because it is something someone else did not want that it cannot work for you.

In fact, many people discard high-quality pieces not because they are dissatisfied with the piece itself but to make room in their own closet. So don’t think of it as purchasing worn and used cast-offs. Think of it as a great way to get high-quality pieces from reputable designers for cheap!

Shabby Apple

Shabby Apple is a boutique that specializes in making trendy clothing “grown-up” in high quality, office-ready pieces that everyone can love. Regardless of your age or budget, Shabby Apple has a garment that will make you feel and look your best.

Shabby Apple was founded with the idea that women should be able to retain our youthful sense of fun without compromising professionalism or maturity.

From little black dresses to work-worthy maxi skirts, you will find everything you need for a professional but fun wardrobe.

ModCloth

ModCloth is an online clothing retailer that actually works by curating an extensive collection of competitively priced, vintage-inspired pieces.

ModCloth is a retailer that focuses on the transitional period between youth and adulthood. Founded as an independent fashion label in 2002, ModCloth in 2021 provides affordable, fashion-forward clothes with a commitment to diversity.

If you aim to be a socially conscious fashionista, then you should look into this retailer. ModCloth is an independently owned brand, not beholden to corporate interests. They prioritize social justice, inclusivity of sizing, as well as supporting small women-owned and black-owned businesses.

Boden

Boden is a London based, ethically made workwear brand aimed at working professionals who need reliable, durable clothing made to withstand more rigorous weather conditions.

If you need clothes to perform well while looking good, Boden has got you covered as a fashion brand. Boden makes use of unique textures and patterns in modern cuts.

The best part about Boden is that you can make the shipping costs count because they offer affordable clothing options for the whole family!

While you will find that Boden is one of the pricier options on this list, Boden is great for trendy officewear which stands the test of time. Boden garments are certainly an investment, but they are one you can feel good wearing out without feeling frumpy!