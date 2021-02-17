In autumn and winter, the body suffers from a lack of vitamins, which is why the nails become brittle and often exfoliate. We will tell you how to avoid this.

Oranges

It turns out that orange juice not only tones the body as a whole but also strengthens the nail plate in particular. The fact is that oranges, like other citrus fruits, by the way, are rich in vitamin C and iron. Such a cocktail will allow your nails to be strong and avoid brittleness.

Eggs

It has long been known that eggs are one of the healthiest foods. They are the Holy Grail of nutrients not only for nails but also for the skin. Eggs contain sulfur, which we need to maintain our natural beauty. However, you should not overuse scrambled eggs and omelets – eggs are quite a strong allergen.

Nuts

Nuts are not only an excellent substitute for sweets during diets but also an excellent source of all kinds of vitamins and minerals needed by the skin, nails, and hair. In particular, nuts contain zinc, which restores the structure of the nails. Nuts are rich in antioxidants and fatty acids that help our skin and nails stay unaffected by time and vitamin deficiencies for as long as possible.

Sea vegetables

Do you like seaweed? Perfect! In fact, seafood and fish are beneficial for nail and hair health. Seaweed is also directly related to this. It strengthens nails and can cleanse the entire body of harmful toxins.

Cucumbers

As you know, cucumbers almost entirely (90%) consist of water, which means that their properties for cleansing the body are irreplaceable, since water is the main element in any recovery. Since cucumbers moisturize the body from the inside, they can reduce the appearance of pigmentation on the hands and keep the nail plate shining.

Spinach

Just like its marine counterpart – algae, spinach promotes complete cleansing of the body and, as a result, the restoration of its separate parts, such as nails. Spinach contains a large amount of folic acid and iron, as well as vitamins of group B. This provokes the rapid growth of healthy nails and absolutely natural skin rejuvenation as a bonus.