However rich, popular, and weighty you might be, all that would make no protection against cancer. Maybe, even, when cancer has crept into the bodies of the rich and the famous, it is bitterer to realize that your achievements are null and void before the issue. When you are in the limelight, your cancer is there with you. Still, those celebs who have had cancer and gone public about it shared their experience, gained support and broached important topics that interest many people.

Samantha Harris

Harris turned 40 when she was devastated to discover that she had breast cancer. The Dancing With The Stars host realized where exactly she had been giving herself less attention that it was essential. What self-care had she neglected? According to Harris, one has to read ingredient labels more closely. She had been only interested in calories and fat content without going any further and getting to understand what stuff the food she took contained. When she dug into the matter she discovered enough for her to pen a nutrition book that she entitled Your Healthiest Healthy.

Kathy Griffin

Astonished by her diagnosis, two months ago stand-up comedian-cum-actress Kathy Griffin opened up to her fans about it. “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Telling the story in more detail, the Hell Of A Story and other concert movies artist hastened to reassure her audience: “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.” She didn’t forget to round up her message with the reminder to take care of our lives and ascertain we are not behind date with our medical checkups.

Ben Stiller

The multiple award-winning actor and film director developed prostate cancer at the age of 48 in 2016. Two years later, asked by Today about his state of health, Stiller replied, “I’m doing great. I was really fortunate that my course of treatment was basically an operation and that was it.”

Mark Hoppus

At the beginning of the summer, Mark Hoppus, the founder and frontman of Blink-182, made it known that he had cancer. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” he gave out via social media.

In June the bassist wrote about his ailment in general terms and revealed the particulars only in July, answering Chile fans’ questions on YouTube’s Q&A; they were recounted by USA Today. Hoppus said that his cancer was blood-related and what he had was a diffuse B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A, explaining that „which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body.” He went on to say that it was the same type of cancer his mother had – and got over it – and also had trouble with breast cancer.

Marcia Cross

Quantico’s President Claire Haas went to Instagram in 2018 to share about her having anal cancer that causes her woe, telling the world: “So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra. Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you. Xxoo m❤️❤️❤️.”

The actress’ online coming out was intended to dispel the stigma for people who are embarrassed about having anal cancer; she believes no one should feel shamed when discussing anus-related issues with therapists.

Kathy Bates

Recently seen in Franka Potente’s Home, Bates had breast cancer and ovarian cancer – and succeeded in getting over them. But when offered to undergo breast reconstruction, she turned the offer down, reasoning, “I’ve joined the ranks of women who are going flat, as they say. I don’t have breasts—so why do I have to pretend like I do? That stuff isn’t important.”

Sofia Vergara

The A-list actress found in 2000 that she had thyroid cancer; it was treated surgically, and her gland was abstracted. Vergara lamented to Parade at the time: “I’ve never done drugs or smoked. And I don’t eat red meat. I felt totally healthy, and suddenly they tell me I have cancer? I was scared. I immediately thought of my child.” Thankfully, right now she is at the remissive stage.

Jane Fonda

Henry Fonda’s gifted daughter is not the kind of person to conceal her health issues. She discussed them freely, including her skin cancer troubles. In her own words, “I’ve had a lot of cancer. I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon.”

The actress’ cancer battle isn’t over yet; still, she has enough vigor to get on with both her professional and personal projects.

Robert De Niro

It was in 2003 that the actor/director was found to have prostate cancer. De Niro enjoyed the advantage of an early diagnosis, and after the malignant tumor was removed, he was totally cured.

Christina Applegate

The Dead to Me star was 36 when doctors informed her that she had breast cancer. She was offered to undergo a double mastectomy. Appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show, the actress recounted the story of how she agreed on it. “It came on really fast. It was one of those things that I woke up and it felt so right. I don’t want to keep putting that stuff in my body. I just want to be done with this. And I was just going to let them go.”

Jaclyn Smith

Memorable for her Charlie’s Angels tenure, Smith belongs with those who suffered from breast cancer. Luckily, as she revealed to CNN, she got strong support from her girlfriends, especially from a friend who had had breast cancer and got over it. She was especially encouraging. “She’d been there and could say, Hey, look at me now. I’m on the other side of it.'”