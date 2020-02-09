The prostate is a small but crucial gland, essential for male fertility. A healthy prostate will reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer and other prostate-related health issues. Roughly 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point during their lifetime. You may not give a lot of thought to your prostate at a young age, but it’s worth taking steps to ensure your prostate is happy and healthy sooner rather than later. Here are some tips on how to keep your prostate in good condition.

About the prostate

This tiny gland is about the size of a walnut and is located at the base of the penis. As you age, the prostate enlarges. Often, the enlargement of the prostate can cause urination issues in older men.

The prostate will become inflamed in 10% of men in their lifetime. This is known as prostatitis and results in painful and frequent urination.

So, what are some of the things you can do to prevent prostate cancer and inflammation of the prostate?

A healthy and varied diet

There are plenty of healthy foods that are proven to help prevent prostate cancer. Fish is one of those good fats that help to prevent inflammation. Omega 3 is an essential fat to eat or take as a supplement.

Berries are antioxidants that help to remove free radicals from the body. Free radicals build up in the body over time and eventually can cause a range of health issues including cancer.

Green tea is an absolute must for prostate health. It’s full of antioxidant compounds called catechism, which helps keep healthy cells healthy.

Frequent exercise

As you age, the muscles around your bladder usually lose strength, resulting in urination problems. Abdominal exercises can help to keep your bladder and prostate in good health.

Level exercises are designed to strengthen the pelvic floor. While they are usually recommended for women, but these internal exercises are very beneficial to the prostate.

Hydration

Stay hydrated to prevent prostate inflammation. Water helps to wash away toxins in the urine, so if you’re well-hydrated, you’re less likely to suffer from painful urinary issues. Many men make the mistake of drinking less when they have an overactive bladder – this can actually make the issue worse!

Final Thoughts

While there’s no failsafe way to prevent prostate cancer, it’s worth implementing these simple strategies in order to lower your risk of contracting the disease. Plus, by eating healthy foods and introducing a regular fitness regime into your routine, you will also lower your risk of other cancers and diseases.

If you are still concerned about the health of your prostate, don’t be afraid to speak to your doctor. They will be able to help you come up with a good lifestyle plan that you can follow to maximize your health and miniseries your risk of prostate issues further down the line.