Why Aren’t We Talking More About Women With Concussions?

During the past few years, a lot of discussions have been had regarding concussions. A lot of people are worried about female athletes after they sustain a concussion during competition. However, many people are overlooking others. This is very problematic since anyone can experience a concussion as long as they’re hit hard enough. The good news is that this can change very quickly and it needs to do just that. If the problem is addressed right away, steps can be taken to prevent concussions from occurring. It is possible to reduce the impact too. Within this guide, you’re going to learn more about the reasons there hasn’t been enough talk about female concussions.

What Is It?

First and foremost, you should learn a little more about a concussion. What is it? Well, a concussion is a health scare. It occurs when someone has experienced a heavy block or trauma. Concussions can happen in many situations and they’ll lead to temporary unconsciousness. When the individual is hit, there is a good chance that they’re going to become confused. They may not know what happened when they come back to reality. As you can see, this has nothing to do with men and women. It is possible for anyone to experience a concussion and it is a problem that needs to be addressed immediately.

How It Happens

Unfortunately, concussions can be caused by many different things. For instance, there is a real possibility that you’re going to experience a concussion when you get into a vehicle accident. If you have a slip and fall in a store, you might have a concussion. Sports athletes are prone to this problem as well. They take a lot of hits out there on the field or ice and this can lead to numerous problems. If the concussion is the result of someone’s mistake, you should think about teaming up with a personal injury law firm. They’ll be able to help you get compensation so you can fight back and get the money that you’re owed.

Dealing With One

After experiencing a concussion, you should get help immediately. Stop what you’re doing. If you’re playing a sport, you should stop for the day. Head to the doctor and get the help you need. Remember that you should not get involved in the activity again until you’ve been given the approval to do so. Your doctor will provide you with a treatment plan to remedy the problem. In general, the best way to fix this problem is to get plenty of rest. Take a day or two off to avoid making the problem worse.

Why No Emphasis On Women?

Unfortunately, there is a misconception that men are the only ones who have concussions. This couldn’t be further from the truth. In reality, anyone can sustain a concussion. More emphasis has been placed on women for multiple reasons. The most notable is the fact that most complainers have come from the National Football League and this links the problem to men. However, women are vulnerable too and they need protection as well.