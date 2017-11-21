How to Select a Thermometer for your Child?

When a child is born, parents always want it to stay joyful and healthy. The sad fact is that it rarely happens; small children always stay more vulnerable than anybody else. And although parents cannot prevent illnesses from happening, they can forbid them from getting further by rapid detection. If one thinks that buying any thermometer will help, it is a large mistake. Any wrong choice of baby’s thermometer can be dangerous while choosing it correctly is not that difficult.

What Types of Thermometers Exist?

When your baby is only 3 months old, using quick solutions might make damage. Even if you buy one of the best baby thermometers but it stays not relevant for children’s age, you might face a serious trouble. That is why before you go to a pharmacy, you should visit a pediatrician and know that there are 4 major types of thermometers.

1. Multiuse thermometers

These tools are classic ones and any existing doctor will recommend them. They are cheaper and with the small metal edge, they become able to measure body temperature with a large accuracy. They stay good both for a three-months baby and for a three-year-old child. Users can exploit it rectally, orally, and axillary but not every child will like to wait enough for getting accurate results;

2. Temporal-artery thermometers

In contrast to the previous kind, these ones can give highly accurate results in only a few seconds. Simply swash your child’s forehead – and its sensor will show the exact body temperature. The two disadvantages are that you cannot use them for very young children and it stays relatively more expensive;

3. Behind-the-ear thermometers

You will like this type if you want to get temperature readings fast but don’t want to pay too much. The principle seems the same as for temporary-artery ones, the only difference is that you make a swipe to a carotid artery behind the ear;

4. Smart thermometers

This new type of thermometers can easily connect to your mobile phone or tablet so you can monitor child’s temperature over time and see all the differences. This will not cost you a lot and if you are fond of monitoring, you will like it.

Do I need to overpay for the thermometer?

Don’t be afraid that beams from infrared solutions might be damaging to your child or that results in more advanced tools are not precise. Although not every pediatrician will tell you about them, your older children will thank you as it will save much of their time (and your time, of course). But when you ask, do I need to pay higher or whether more contemporary solution seems better, there is no big difference. Choose the one, which appears more comfortable, acceptable for a child’s age and which doesn’t cut your balances completely – and this tool will save your child’s health for years.