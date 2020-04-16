Botox Injections: Uses, Side Effects & Warnings

Although Botox is a relatively new drug, it is widely used in therapeutics and cosmetology for solving a variety of health and aesthetic problems. Many know this remedy as a magic tool for eliminating wrinkles on the Hollywood celebrities’ faces, but its use goes far beyond this and eases thousands of lives of sick people.

What is Botox?

Being produced from a botulinum toxin of group A or B, the remedy represents a neuro-toxic substance, which blocks the nerve endings. In a concentrated form, it is a pure poison, which can cause paralysis and death of the organism. Fortunately, the scientists have elaborated special techniques for filtration and purifying of the toxin to such an extent that it is totally safe for the human beings and helps to decrease the number of symptoms of diseases where other drugs are helpless. Cervical dystonia, overactive bladder, migraines, and excessive sweating are just a few problems where Botox injections show miracle effects.

Botox Uses

As we’ve mentioned before, botulinum is used in cosmetology and therapeutics. In the first case, it is called up to fight aging and eliminate wrinkles on the patient’s face. With its unique ability to block nerve endings, the botulinum toxin prevents muscles on the face from contraction. Thus, they are not able to form wrinkles. The skin looks smoother without wrinkles and folds and gets a much fresher and younger general appearance. The effect after the injection has a temporary character and lasts approximately up to half a year.

On the other hand, Botox solves a much wider range of issues when we are talking about therapeutics. As a rule, the diseases are linked to muscles and nerve problems. Most of them are incurable, and Botox is the only relief. It is useful for:

eye disorders (strabismus, blepharospasm, etc.)

cervical dystonia

torticollis

severe headaches and migraines

overactive bladder

excessive underarm sweating

cerebral palsy

As in the case with eliminating wrinkles, the toxin blocks the nerve endings, preventing the muscles from uncontrolled contractions. As a result, the patients’ movements become more conscious, controlled, and organized. Thousands of people all over the world obtain the ability to move their limbs after dozens of desperate years and attempts.

The only point to remember is that Botox is not a cure for any of the diseases. It relieves the symptoms but nothing more than that. Its effects are temporary, and within a few months, everything will come back unless the patient gets re-injection.

Is Botox Safe?

We have mentioned before that botulinum is undergoing multiple purification stages before it reaches the warehouses of Botox wholesale suppliers. Nevertheless, it does not mean the drug does not have any potential dangers.

First of all, any medication in the hands of a charlatan is a real threat, so choose very carefully the doctor who will conduct the injection. One of the most important things he/she should check is whether you have any allergic reaction to Botox. If yes, it is not for you as it may result in serious complications and further problems with the health.

Botox Side Effects

After the procedure, there may be a queue of side effects, which are normal and will disappear within the next few days:

redness

swelling

bruising

muscle pain

itching

headache

nausea

diarrhea

fever

If you notice any serious worsening of your well-being like blurred vision, allergic reaction, bleeding, infections, etc., immediately contact your doctor.

Unfortunately, warnings for Botox injections do not end up here. The cosmetologist or therapist must consider a number of other factors, which may become an obstacle for the procedure:

pregnancy

lactation

infections

allergy

the use of other drugs

previous injections of other botulinum products

These are crucial points as the toxin has an ability to move from the area of the injection to other parts of the body, and it is not definitely investigated what effect it may have for the baby and in interaction with other drugs.