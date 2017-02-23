Have a Better Understanding of How Blood Functions

When you get ill or injured, your body tries to heal it. Understanding this process is very important. Below is the description of how blood functions and treats your body without any medicine. Maybe, after reading this information you’ll take less medication next time you get ill?

Blood platelets are the smallest cells present in our blood and have a dimension of about two micrometers in diameter. They bear the same properties that red cells have as they lack a nucleus and are unable to perform other cellular functions such as division. They have, however, some important and complex metabolism and internal structure than red cells do and have the main role of adhering to each other when a blood vessel is cut.

Thrombocytes are in charge of the prevention and control of bleeding as they quickly attach to an injured surface in order to stop the bleeding. They do so by forming a small blood clot which prevents the bleeding from small wounds. They are formed in the bone marrow and are removed and destroyed in a 10-day cycle in most adults.

The Main Functions of Blood

Blood is the most vital element in our bodies as it has some amazing duties to fulfill such as regulating the consistency of the internal environment. Circulating blood makes the changing of conditions of life possible as well as how human endure climate variations and atmospheric pressure. It also regulates and alters the amount of how much physical activity can a human endure as well as gives us resistance and fends off physical injury as well as chemical poisons or other agents which can harm our bodies. It has an amazing structure and many components are of functional nature. Such mechanisms are paramount in terms of perceiving stimuli and more of these functions are going to be further presented.

It Helps With Respiratory Functions

The respiratory function of blood is of paramount importance as it supplies oxygen to living cells to our bodies, especially our brain. Oxygen is transported through the entire body via blood vessels and most of it is bound to the hemoglobin of red blood cells. Oxygen is diffusing through plasma and attaches directly to red cells and combined with hemoglobin, such functions are assuring that your body will function in normal parameters and will not be hampered from any external factors which would otherwise lead to some unwanted problems if the regulators of oxygen do not function within optimal parameters.

When the availability of oxygen meets tissues, carbon dioxide is diffused into the blood and is later moved towards the lungs in order to be eliminated from the body via the expiratory function of them. Carbon dioxide is extremely soluble being an acidic substance and an increase of it in blood can lead to serious conditions such as heart disease or even strokes. Such conditions are often encountered in smokers. High tensions of carbon dioxide will produce the stimulus to breathe and respiratory movements have the role to ventilate the lungs for as much as needed in order to keep the body full oxygenated.

Thus, as you now see, your blood is an incredible thing that regulates a lot in your body and keeps you healthy.