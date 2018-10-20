8 Surprising Effects After You Quit Drinking

Drinking games will always look fun until you can’t get yourself to stop. There are people who have a ‘nose for alcohol’ and they will be at every party and every rave they get just for the booze. A weekend full of free booze is one of their happiest times. But now come to think of what you are losing at the expense of your booze. What you are losing is much more than people care to admit. However, there are some really amazing things that many people only came to realize only and only after they quit drinking. However today I will preempt some of the content, hopefully, it will change your perspective.

1. Economic Stability

One university professor, during one of his lectures on a Monday morning, noticed that most of his students were quite tipsy. So he decided to shake them up a bit and drive some sense into them. He started calculating how much they spend on a typical weekend and how much more they will actually be saving if they quit drinking. At the end of the lecture, they found out that each of them would have built a house by their mid-twenties.

2. Improved Health

There is a kind of a dry cough that outs a smoker. Drunkards too have some characteristics such as ‘burnt’ lips that will out them. Once you quit drinking you will spare your liver and kidney the torture and this helps regain good health.

3. Mental Stability

Alcohol messes up with the mind at a very high degree which is why I find it quite hard to argue out or even reason with a drunkard.

4.Restored Relationships

Alcohol is the root cause of all these broken marriages and all the broken hearts. People under alcohol influence will find it quite hard to maintain relationships and they end up losing jobs and spouses and even the closest of friends and family.

5. Good Night Sleep

Do I assure you of a good night sleep once you quit drinking? Absolutely. The thought of passing out is not my idea of sleeping. Sleeping is actually a relaxation time where your body and mind go to rest and the best way to rest is while sober

6. Sugar Craving

The interesting thing with the body is that it will not easily lose a habit. This way it might need you to give it something quite sweet. You can all agree with me that replacing alcohol with muffins is quite reasonable.

7. Loss of weight

Now, this loss of weight is in a good way. The first thing that will happen once you quite booze is that you will shed off that tummy and in some time you can slip in a couple of packs. This is the genesis of getting fit and staying in great shape.

8. Beautiful Skin

Hey, you out there. At one point in your life you had that smooth oily skin and now all that you have is rough spotted skin. Then try quitting alcohol and even try detoxing and you will thank me later when you are back to vibrant skin.