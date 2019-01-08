7 Healthy New Year’s Resolutions in 2019

Keeping your New Year’s Resolution is never easy. It sounds good when you declare it at the start of the year, but as the months go by, and the challenges of routine start to seep in, keeping your New Year’s Resolutions gets harder and harder.

Some people, for example, forget their New Year’s Resolutions, while others simply choose to quit. There are also cases, where people burn out. If you’ve faced any of these problems before, and you want to avoid them this year, then here are several tips that you should try.

1. Alternating Days

We often assume that we have to perform our New Year’s resolutions consistently and on a daily basis. You can do that if you want, but adhering to a daily schedule will only put a lot of stress on your life, particularly if you have chosen a tough New Year’s Resolution.

You can make the process easier by having alternating days. For example, if your New Year’s resolution is to cut down on beer or some form of alcohol, you can try drinking only on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Likewise, if your New Year’s resolution is to exercise, applying the same system will help you accomplish your goals without burning out in the process. Later, when you’re confident in your own abilities, you can start doing everything.

2. Avoid Temptations

Avoid those things that tempt you into sliding back into old habits. If you can do that, achieving your resolutions will be a lot easier.

3. Create A Plan

It’s easy to talk about New Year’s resolutions, but implementing them can be quite a challenge. To make the implementation process easier, you will need to come up with a plan to organize your thoughts and efforts.

For example, if you want to build up your muscles, you can create a plan that covers everything, from diets to exercises. The plan may also include gyms that you can visit, supplements that you can take and the number of calories that you should lose each week.

Establishing a plan will also help you focus your efforts, and prevent you from wasting your time from things that will prevent you from completing your goals. So this year, don’t jump straight into your resolutions. Complete your plan and then use it to make your work easier.

4. Get A Checkup

For health-related resolutions, try to have your body checked up by a medical professional. A standard full-body checkup is not only good for you, but it will also allow you to accomplish your New Year’s resolution with ease.

For example, some people often have problems with parasites and/or minor health issues. Although such conditions are easily dealt with, they can flare up in certain situations. If you are feeling any of these symptoms then go get a medical exam. Your doctor will help you develop a plan to alter your lifestyle, so as to prevent this problem from happening ever again.

The same is true if you are trying to lose weight. A quick checkup with physical fitness or medical professional will tell you what you need to do to complete your New Year’s resolutions.

5. Join A Group That Can Help You

Most New Year’s resolutions are not original. A few common cliches include earning more money, losing more weight, finding someone new and having more fun. So don’t think that your New Year’s resolution is anything special. If you’ve thought it up, then other people have probably done the same as well, and you can use that fact to your advantage.

Achieving your New Year’s resolutions will be a lot easier if you can join other people who are trying to do the same. Not only do these people form a support network for you to rely on, but they can also provide you with valuable advice that you can use in your everyday life.

For example, if you want to develop your muscles, then join an online forum that discusses physical development. Likewise, if you want to lose weight, then join a fitness club in your area.

6. Keep A Diary

Keeping a diary will allow you to track your progress, which in turn will allow you to achieve your goals more efficiently.

7. Try to Enjoy What You’re Doing

Many New Year’s Resolutions fall apart because people don’t like doing them. So this year, try to find an activity that will help you complete your resolutions while being fit and happy at the same time.

Keeping New Year’s resolutions are never easy because most people can’t follow through on them. The tips you’ve seen here were chosen precisely because they help you follow through on your goals. So go out there and commit yourself to your New Year’s resolutions and may you have a great year this 2019.