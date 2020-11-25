6 Things Your Body is Experiencing When You Don’t Get Enough Sleep

Is there more happening to your body when you don’t get enough sleep except for the fact that you’re feeling really tired? The answer is, “Yes.” There are several things that your body is going through when you struggle with sleep deprivation. Keep reading below to find out more!

We’ve all had some sleepless nights that made us feel like walking zombies the next day at work or school. But feeling a little tired isn’t the only thing that is happening in our bodies when we aren’t getting enough sleep.

Medical specialists warn us that sleep deprivation can have a significant impact on our health in the long-term. Science has linked poor sleep quality and not getting enough sleep with a number of health problems and changes in our bodies. Here are six things that are happening with your body when you don’t sleep properly:

Your body’s immunity is weakened

Not getting enough sleep can weaken your immune system. In other words, you are more likely to get sick because your body is too weak to defend you against viruses such as the common cold or flu.

Your experience memory issues

Spent the entire night staring at the ceiling, and now you find it difficult to focus and remember what tasks you had to complete? Well, that’s really normal because it seems that even missing one night of sleep can impact your thinking.

Yet, missing out on sleep isn’t normal, and you should improve your sleeping environment to make sure this was a one-time thing. See here what can improve your sleeping sanctuary.

Brain functions, such as memory, decision-making, and problem-solving, can not work properly when you are tired. What’s more, in the long run, sleep deprivation can impact your mental health even more, leading to disorders like anxiety or depression.

You gain weight

Yes, you’ve read that right. Sleep deprivation can make you gain weight. How is that possible? Lack of proper sleep makes the chemicals that signal to your brain that you are full and need no more food is off-balance. So, this makes you more prone to overeating even when you’ve had enough.

You have an increased risk of heart disease

Sleep deprivation can also affect your heart health. Not sleeping enough can increase the risk of heart diseases by increasing your blood pressure and higher levels of chemicals that are linked to inflammation. Both of these can affect your heart health.

You have a low sex drive

Not getting enough sleep is also going to affect your sexual life in the long run. One small study suggests that sleeping five or fewer hours can reduce sex hormone levels by as much as 10-15%.

Mood changes

Didn’t get enough sleep last night, and now you are feeling grumpy and moody? That’s not because everybody around you seems to do their job poorly or have something against you. It’s because sleep deprivation also makes you moody, emotional, and even quick-tempered. So, instead of starting to fight all your peers, try to get some quality sleep before to cool off.