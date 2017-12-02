5 Tips for Perfect Teeth

It is very common that many people don’t have good oral hygiene habits, they brush their teeth routinely without really knowing what they are doing. In some cases, they do not know how to take care of their gums and teeth and every day they deteriorate until they have visible and painful consequences as a result of deficient oral health habits.

Here are some essential tips to make your mouth, beautiful and healthy.

Visit an expert

One of the most important things you should keep in mind if you always want to keep your teeth in excellent condition is to go every 6 months to the dentist. If you start this habit regularly and at an early age, your teeth will be better. Cavities can appear at any time and simple problems can turn into big headaches if not attended to. Make sure to follow up on any discomfort in your mouth or with your teeth. A local dentist or orthodontist Ashburn VA offers will be able to give you advice regarding proper oral health, as well as how to have a beautiful smile.

Be aware when brushing

Almost all people brush their teeth every day; however, most do it automatically, without really paying attention to what they’re doing or how they should brush their teeth to reach every corner of the mouth. Proper brushing involves doing it in a conscientious way, making short and circular movements, passing across the gums and, especially, back teeth since they are difficult to access and are the source of more problems due to this.

Brush three times a day

It is something that has always been recommended. This should be the minimum you brush your teeth so that they stay healthy and clean, usually done after every meal but mainly after breakfast and dinner as these are the longest periods of time between one meal and another.

Select your type of toothpaste well

Choose a toothpaste that has fluoride content, this component protects your teeth from decay and will make them stronger and healthier. If you suffer from tooth sensitivity there are special toothpastes that will alleviate any discomfort and will allow you to eat your food without pain and without loss of pleasure.

Replace your toothbrush regularly

Sometimes we buy shoes more often than toothbrushes, but a good toothbrush is the best tool to guarantee the general health of our teeth and gums. You should renew it every 3 months so that every time you clean your teeth with it you do so with a brush in tip-top condition.

If you include these good oral health habits in your daily life, you will enjoy the benefits of a smile that captivates everyone’s attention.