5 Surprising Ways in which Acupuncture Improve Your Looks

For several centuries, acupuncture has provided many surprising health benefits to practitioners. This ancient Chinese medical therapy has been known to treat various health issues, including body pain, headaches, and nausea. However, not many people know that this seemingly strange form of alternative medicine can also be used to improve your looks. In fact, acupuncture has been termed a safer alternative to Botox and other forms of cosmetic surgery.

Acupuncture can be used to achieve a wide range of cosmetic results and is known to naturally help the skin look fresher, younger and healthier. Unlike regular cosmetic surgery, acupuncture not only addresses the ageing lines of the skin but also helps the skin stay healthy for longer, without the negative impact of any side effects.

Even the World Health Organization recognises the effectiveness of acupuncture as a means for overall improved health. This underscores how far acupuncture has grown from an obscure form of traditional medicine to become a treatment method accepted and approved by mainstream medical practitioners.

How does Acupuncture work?

Acupuncture is a form of treatment that involves inserting tiny needles into specific areas of a person’s skin and to a very specific depth. Research suggests that besides a host of other health benefits, acupuncture also has the capacity to reduce pain.

There is no single clear explanation for how acupuncture works; some people claim that an acupuncture session has a neurological effect, while others believe it works by balancing the vital energies of the body.

Traditional Chinese medical practitioners explain that good health is a result of a harmonious balance between complementary extremes of the body’s life force. When there is an imbalance between these forces – known as ‘qi’ and ‘chi’ respectively – ill health is likely to occur.

These life forces are said to flow through pathways in the human body, known as ‘Meridians’. These meridians can be accessed via 350 acupuncture points in the body. Inserting acupuncture needles into these points to the precise depth will help balance the energy flow accordingly.

Neuroscience attempts to explain acupuncture as reaching the exact point where nerves, muscles and tissues can be stimulated, aiding proper blood flow and triggering the activity of the body’s rejuvenation.

Regardless of how these results are achieved, there’s little doubt that acupuncture is effective for relieving pains, making skin healthier and for overall well-being.

How Acupuncture improves beauty and looks

In traditional Chinese medicine, the face is a reflection of what’s happening in the body, while resolving the internal issues will reflect in how you look and feel. In other words, the solution to breakouts on the body and puffy skin might not be to change your cream but to work towards a healthier and more balanced body. The following are five surprising ways acupuncture can provide beauty from the inside out.

1. Clear up breakouts and acne

Acupuncture has a way of rebalancing the hormones of the body to help resolve breakouts on the skin. To a large extent, breakouts such as acne, pimple and other forms of skin conditions are caused by problems with digestion, internal heat, and monthly hormonal fluctuations. When you have these conditions on the inside, they are reflected on the outside in the form of skin disorders. Acupuncture boosts the release of endogenous endorphins and helps in harmonising the endocrine and immune systems of the body. This will result in less inflammation, which will bring about clearer skin and a youthful glow.

2. Reducing puffy face

Many people wake up with a puffy face; although they may not know it, a puffy face is a sign of larger internal issues, which can be addressed by acupuncture. Issues such as problems with digestion, poor lymphatic drainage and allergies are reflected in the form of puffiness in the face. Acupuncture can be used to correct these internal issues and even direct the proper amount of white blood cells to the areas of the body where they are needed. This is accomplished by inserting sterile needles into the meridian points of the body, resulting in what’s known as ‘micro-trauma’. This is an effective remedy for puffy eyes and the general swelling of the face.

3. Diminishing ageing lines

If you discover your anti-ageing cream isn’t living up to expectations, you might want to consider facial acupuncture. When those pesky wrinkles, age lines, crow’s feet and laugh lines refuse to go away, acupuncture could provide the necessary solution. Acupuncture is effective in building muscle tone, which will result in a brighter and clearer face. It also helps with facial rejuvenation by bringing the proper amount of blood flow to the appropriate areas of the face. This will result in a well-hydrated skin surface and youthful glow that can’t be achieved by any serum or moisturiser.

4. Decreasing stress

Stress causes many health-related issues, with some of these problems showing up on the skin and face. Even though skin breakouts can be traced to internal issues (such as indigestion and liver problems), they can also be linked to the effects of stress. Regular acupuncture sessions will help in relieving the day to day pressures of life and subsequently control breakouts that are caused by stress. By placing the proper number of acupuncture needles on the right parts of the body, an acupuncturist can create the appropriate state of rest, which will encourage blood flows to the body’s core, relieving it of stress and nourishing the skin at the same time.

5. Improving circulation

Apart from improving the body’s chi and balancing the energies of the body, acupuncture also helps in improving the circulation of blood in the body. Acupuncture works by diluting the blood vessels and improving the flow of blood to enhance circulation. When your body receives the right amount of blood nutrients, you are effectively nourishing your skin. After a while, you will begin to enjoy beautiful skin and a radiant complexion.

Final words

There are a host of testimonies to show the effectiveness of acupuncture in resolving skin related issues and enhancing skin tone and beauty. Resolving the internal issues of the body using acupuncture techniques will speed up the skin rejuvenation process. However, if you’re seeking acupuncture solutions for other health-related issues, such as headaches and digestion, you might as well go the full mile and add facial acupuncture to your session.