In order to make a sleeping person stop snoring, we push him so that he changes the position. When doing so, both wake up, which is not very nice. Philips believes that a suitable vibration can relieve snoring without disturbing the sleep. As a result, the range of “smart” gadgets created by the manufacturer was supplemented with a smart belt Philips SleepSmart Snoring Relief Band.

The idea is simple. As a rule, people snore while lying not on their side, but on their back or on their belly. The novelty will determine when its owner turns on his back and will cause him to turn on his side. For this purpose, the gadget only vibrates gently, which is not enough to interrupt sleep, but enough to make the person worry and change the position. The intensity of vibrations and the modes are automatically adjusted. Their effectiveness will not decrease, and it is impossible to ignore them subconsciously. Sleep habits are tracked in the background due to machine learning. This will determine the optimal moment for pushing and changing the position.

The gadget has a display that shows basic data and a USB-C port for charging. The belt into which the sensor unit is inserted can be adjusted. The cost of the new item and the release date have not been reported yet.