How to Let Your Other Half Know you’re Ready to Become Engaged

Do you feel as though you’re a few years into your relationship and you’re now living with your boyfriend and feel that, while you can’t complain about your life, something is missing? It might be that you’re ready for him to finally ask for your hand in marriage, yet he doesn’t seem to have even thought about it.

Become your partner’s go-to guy

One thing that you should always strive to do in a relationship is to be your partner’s go-to guy as well as girlfriend, as opposed to falling into the routine of having assigned roles. If you’re constantly being left behind for the guys, then this is going to put a strain on his ability to propose and take you seriously.

It’s very easy to become a go-to guy — try taking an interest in his hobbies, for instance, or arrange to exercise and go on runs together. If you can be part of his whole life, rather than just someone he spends time with, then he’ll feel like you’re indispensable. Once you get to this point in your relationship, then he’ll feel like proposing, as he can’t spend his time without you!

Hang around with married friends more

The reason why your partner may not have popped the question is that he might be worried or anxious about the idea of getting engaged. Try to resolve this by hanging around with friends who are happily married, as well as family members who also have children. This will make him realize that you’re comfortable with him being around others in more serious relationships.

It is likely that the ups and downs of married life will be seen the more you hang around with these couples, but this level of commitment should help your other half to start imagining how married life will be for yourselves. Although men who have parents that are divorced sometimes struggle to trust this commitment, replacing negative feelings with positive ones in this type of environment may help to bring him around to your way of thinking.

Take the tough love approach

Being cruel to be kind may just be the attitude you need to take to move your relationship to the next stage— even if you don’t really want to do it. If you don’t see your relationship heading in the right direction, and things are flatlining, try and find his pulse again by telling him you may move out.

Does this seem like too much of a dramatic move for you? Then use a different approach and make a decision like changing careers or going out with your friends more and don’t ask for your partner’s advice beforehand. Although he knows that you’re always there for him, this will make him feel that he isn’t being as included as he should be, and he’ll start to wonder why. Keeping him on his toes in this way will make him realize that he needs to put the effort in (by proposing!) so that he can get your undivided effort and attention in the future.

Be honest

Sometimes a little bit of honesty is all you need, instead of trying every trick in the book of how to get engaged. If you want him to pop the question, then why not talk to him about why it’s important to you?

It needn’t be an awkward conversation; just discuss with your partner why you want to get married and he should soon start to understand just how much he means to you. Sometimes people have the same fears and doubts within a relationship, but they are just too afraid to address them with each other. By talking about your future together, he’ll know that you want to be a part of it. By giving him that gentle nudge in the right direction, you may just be engaged before you know it.