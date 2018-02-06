How To Keep The Spark In A Long Distance Relationship

Anyone in a long distance relationship will tell you how difficult it can be at times, but they certainly aren’t impossible. Especially now that we have technology on our side, there are many ways in which we can feel a little closer to our partner, even if they are across the globe. Keeping the spark alight in a long distance relationship can be a challenge, but we have all of the top tips that you need to keep it burning bright. With the ability to FaceTime or Skype every evening, as well as the chance to complete an EHIC card renewal to visit them from time to time, romance most definitely doesn’t have to be dead.

Don’t Reveal Everything In Text

We now have the ability to easily communicate with people at any time of the day, no matter where they are in the world. When it comes down to a long distance relationship, text can be a lifesaver, but as tempting as it may be, you should try to avoid revealing absolutely everything via text. Because they were made for convenience, text messages were made to be vague, and they simply can’t convey strong amounts of emotion. Any serious matters or big events should be saved until you’re able to communicate better, whether that’s via a programme such as FaceTime or Skype, or even better, face-to-face.

Send Love Letters

As old fashioned as these are, a love letter can hold even greater sentimental value for those in a long distance relationship. You don’t have to spill your deepest emotions in a love letter, however just a short message about how much you appreciate your other half, or perhaps even a short sentence just to make them smile can be enough to keep that spark alight. Imagine receiving a love letter unexpectedly – you’d feel absolutely elated! Due to not being able to spend as much time together, a love letter can give a physical item for your partner to hold, making them feel that little bit closer to you. To amp this up even further, why not spray it with your current, favourite perfume or aftershave? Little touches make all the difference.

Visit Them as Often as You Can

This might be logical, but you’d be surprised at how many couples forget about it. At the slightest opportunity, visit your love – even if it’s only for a weekend! Every weekend might be a little unrealistic, especially if they live several oceans away, but whenever you get an opportunity, every few months will help you to keep your relationship healthy. When booking trips to see your other half, we’d recommend not going overboard with the activities. While booking a day out or a couple of activities can be a fun way to enjoy each other’s company, you need to appreciate some alone time together as well, as this will help you to communicate and get to know even more about each other.

Honesty Is The Best Policy

Something that you need to heavily focus on during a long distance relationship is honesty. This is a key factor at making a long distance relationship work, yet it’s something that partners shy away from as they’re scared about starting a confrontation without having the ability to physically be with their partner. One of the main problem areas in a long distance relationship is sex life, which is something that you should never neglect talking about due to its fundamental significance in all relationships. Always let your partner know how you feel, as this way you can strengthen the bond between you both despite the distance keeping you apart.

Whether you’ve been in a long distance relationship for a few months or several years, we applaud you! They aren’t easy, but with the right amount of dedication and love, you can make it work no matter what.