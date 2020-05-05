Top Beauty Trends You Should Avoid – What Could Go Wrong?

People, especially women, go through a lot of things in order to look good. The problem here is that most of the time, they engage in rather dangerous practices that may cause everything else but beauty.

As you may know, there are a lot of trends that are known to be dangerous – either to our overall health or to our skin, for example. However, most of those trends are still quite popular!

While a slip & fall when wearing a pair of very high heels can be easily settled by an accident injury attorney, you may want to avoid the following beauty trends and their results!

Getting a Tan (All the Time)

A lot of people believe that they should be tanned all the time, as it gives the human body a healthy look. Naturally, people who believe this are pale-skinned ones that don’t like their look.

Moreover, studies have shown that any sort of tan on our bodies is a sign of damaged skin. For example, tanning beds – while doing a great job at providing us with a perfect tan – are the main cause of premature skin aging, eye damage, and even skin cancer.

Botox

Naturally, one of the most popular beauty trends in the last couple of years is Botox and its various uses. One can use it to get rid of wrinkles, get fuller lips, and so on. However, Botox doesn’t come only with beauty.

For example, if the product is not administered properly, it can cause various eye problems, such as irritations and even infections that could end up in blindness.

(Too) High Heels

As mentioned above, a high heel-induced accident can be easily managed by an attorney if you’re not the one to blame for it.

However, prolonged use of high heels can cause various feet issues – such as damage to the toenails, hip and knee pain, spasms, and muscle pain, while also promoting osteoarthritis.

If possible, you should limit the time spent in your high heels, and – whenever possible – replace them for more comfortable footwear.

Skin-Bleaching Creams

While some people want to always be tanned, others want to have permanent fair skin. To do so, they either use a lot of makeup – foundation and whatnot – or they rely on creams with the means to bleach their skin.

How do those creams work? Well, they lighten your skin tone via high levels of mercury that are contained by the creams’ active ingredients. You should avoid any skin cream that comes with ingredients like Mercurio, mercuric, mercurous chloride, or plain mercury – as prolonged exposure to such ingredients can cause significant damage to the nervous system and kidneys.

The Bottom Line

Naturally, many other beauty trends can seriously damage our health. While some creams and makeup only come with acne and other minor issues, some products can weaken our immune system, our joints, kidneys, and so on.

Therefore, before trying some weird new beauty trend that you see online, it is highly recommended that you learn more about it, to make sure that it won’t damage your skin or your health overall!