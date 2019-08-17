Our Top 10 Beauty Tips for the Summer

Enhance your summer routine with these easy beauty tips that are sure to keep you glowing from the inside out.

1. Stay Hydrated

The number one beauty tip, regardless of weather, is to drink plenty of water. The benefits of staying hydrated go beyond weight management. Dehydration can cause dizziness, headaches and dry skin.

2. Sunblock is Vital

The one thing your skin shouldn’t be is sunburnt. So, keep it protected at all times. Apply sunscreen before leaving your home and reapply as needed throughout the day.

3. Lips Need Care, Too

Believe it or not, it is possible to get a sunburn on your mouth. Unprotected exposure can cause your lips to swell, making it painful to eat, drink, or talk. Keep your pout safe by using lip balms made with sunscreen. Make sure to reapply it periodically as the balm will naturally wear off throughout the day.

4. Protect Your Locks

Sun protection does not cover your skin alone. Leaving your hair defenseless under the scorching sun can cause discoloration, split ends, and brittleness. You can use the same sunscreen you use on your body for your mane, or you can purchase a sunblock spray for hair. Always remember to put sunscreen on any part of the scalp that is exposed.

5. Leave No Hair Behind

During the summertime, staying hair-free is a must. No one wants to experience ingrown hairs or see razor bumps from constant shaving. Instead, use at-home permanent hair removal devices to keep your skin smooth and radiant. You can give yourself routine maintenance from the comfort of your home and at any time of the day — or simply check out a portable laser hair removal device to harness spa-level hair removal at home.

6. Decide, Waterproof or Water-Resistant?

There is a big difference between waterproof and water-resistant makeup. Water-resistant cosmetics are ideal for the summertime because they prevent sweat from ruining your makeup and still feel light on the skin. Waterproof makeup is heavier and is more difficult to remove, but it is perfect for water parks and swimming.

7. Keep It Clean

With the increase in heat, there is inevitably going to be an increase in body sweat. Unfortunately, the more perspiration on your skin the greater the chances are of acne breakouts. So, keep your skin blemish-free by cleansing and exfoliating regularly.

8. Use a Face Spray

Keep a facial mist spray handy during those long days. A few pumps can hydrate your skin or refresh your makeup. The main ingredient is water, but some companies will add oils, minerals, or antioxidants.

9. Change Your Perfume

It is no secret that high temperatures can change the smell of perfume. When the heat hits your skin, it affects the way the molecules in the perfume evaporate, causing a change in aroma. Opt for lighter tones, which evaporate quickly and leave you smelling clean and crisp.

10. Eat Like You’re in the Tropics

Besides being a source of hydration, tropical fruits are high in antioxidants, which are instrumental in protecting your cells from free radicals. Pineapples not only make delicious cocktails, but they also are one of the healthiest foods for your body.