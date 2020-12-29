Сosmetology Myths and Facts

As you remember, we don’t urge anyone to make beauty injections and plastic surgeries, and we don’t force you to urgently get rid of wrinkles. We only talk about the possibilities of modern cosmetology. Let’s take a look at the most popular cosmetology myths!

Botox can paralyze the brain

The concentration of the toxin in these injections is negligible because it targets small facial muscles. For example, to combat glabellar wrinkles, it should affect the procerus, which is often dubbed “the muscle of the proud”. It is the thinnest thread into which a drop of Botox is injected. This amount is simply not enough to get into the bloodstream and into other organs. The fear is understandable since the injections are made in the head. However, you need to be more specific here – they are made in the muscles of the face.

A facelift can be done without surgery

It implies lifting and tightening of the tissues. You must clearly understand what result you expect from the procedure. Injections are superficial work that does not affect bone and periosteal structures. Filler and Botox tackle collagen deficiency, the element that holds and tightens our skin. As soon as there is less of it, the skin sags and loses its elasticity. To restore collagen means to increase skin elasticity. But it can be called lifting only conditionally. Lifting proper is carried out by a plastic surgery or threads that work in the deeper layers.

Injections are addictive

Injections in cosmetology do not contain substances that can cause addiction at the physiological level – this has been proven scientifically. These could include hyaluronic acid, but no. No one replaces its production – the procedure is aimed at combatting its deficiency. Accordingly, the addiction mechanism does not work here.

If a person feels a constant need to repeat the procedures, it is more of a psycho-factor: “having transformed the face” just once (for example, getting rid of wrinkles), the person will try to maintain a similar effect.

Botox “erases” facial expressions

Botox is used to tame the activity of facial expressions so as not to turn the emerging wrinkles into deep creases. If you do not overdo it, the patient will get rid of “unwanted” emotions, for example, the habit of frowning. This does not mean that all facial expressions will disappear, the person will stop smiling, and their face will turn into a mask (unless, of course, the person is seeking such an effect)…

Natural remedies are better than chemical ones

When we say “chemical”, we mean the injections of fillers and Botox. The question is what can be considered natural today. Even slices of cucumber on the face will contain a fraction of chemical substances so unloved by many.

The notorious chemistry in cosmetology is similar to natural ingredients, albeit synthesized. The formulas of synthesized components take into account the susceptibility and resistance of our organisms and minimize the risk of allergies. But very natural and organic ingredients may cause allergy as well.

You should start making friends with a beautician as early as in your youth. This specialist will teach you how to properly care for your skin. Do not wash your face with soap (because alkali is harmful to the skin), do not burn your face with hydrogen peroxide. The sooner and more regularly you start taking care of your face, the more chances you have to delay aggressive procedures and rapid fading.