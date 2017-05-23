Following the Orgasm Makeup Collection, which includes Liquid Blush in the shade of the same name, NARS is releasing an entire line of such blush. The new blush is easy to apply and blend, giving the cheeks a natural and easy radiant glow. In addition, the novelty has caring properties – it moisturizes and soothes the skin thanks to the tamanu and monoi oils. At the moment the line is modest and only includes 4 shades, but it is most likely to expand over time.

The NARS Blush Collection Summer 2017 includes the following shades:



Dolce Vita

Luster

Orgasm

Torrid

The new NARS Liquid Blush Collection Summer 2017 is already available on the official website of the brand.