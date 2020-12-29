My Hair Gets Greasy Too Quickly: How to Choose a Good Shampoo?

Hair can quickly become greasy due to the active work of the sebaceous glands. To control their activity, you need to choose the right shampoo.

Oil-free shampoos

Oils are heavy ingredients, which is why the owners of oily skin (face and scalp) are so afraid to use them. There are oils (for example, tea tree) that can be applied to the face with oily skin, but in order not to test your knowledge of chemistry every time, choose the products with “green” ingredients: nettle, burdock, sage. As a rule, these shampoos have a super light formula – gel-like and transparent so that nothing gets stuck on the strands.

Shampoos for every day

If you see the inscription “for everyday use” on the product, feel free to take it with you. As a rule, such products are able to regulate sebum regulation and cleanse deeply. After all, greasy skin needs effective peeling most of all. In addition to dirt from the street and residues of sprays and mousses, it suffers from a large amount of sebaceous secretions.

Peeling shampoos

As a rule, such shampoos are advised for those who already have problems with greasy scalp – dandruff and itching. Such sebum-regulating agents save from the feeling of tightness and constant itching.

Clay shampoos

Clay is the main ingredient in most masks for greasy and problem skin (unfortunately, it is the same thing very often). This also applies to hair: shampoos with clay give a feeling of freshness and prevent oily sheen for a long time.

Volumizing shampoo

Oddly enough, volumizing shampoos can solve the problem because if the roots are slightly raised and less often touch the scalp (which, as we already see, suffers from the “staining” effect of the sebaceous glands), the hair stays clean longer. In general, this is the secret of curly hair, since its structure does not require water for up to 3-4 days.