Mink, Silk, and Synthetic Lash Extensions – What’s the Difference?

When you want to add volume and body to your lashes, lash extensions are the answer. However, there’s more than one type available today. All your options have differences and you may want to choose one over the others based on your preferences. Here’s a rundown of the basic types of extensions and who they’re suitable for to help you choose.

Mink Eyelash Extensions

Just as their name suggests, mink extensions are made from actual mink hair- Siberian or Chinese Minks to be specific. Because they are made from real hair, they have a natural look just like real lashes. You’ll notice that they appear to be slightly curled, lightweight, and feathery soft. Most people who wear them will layer them for the maximum volume without having to worry about them looking soft. They’re a great option for anyone with thin and weak lashes since they’re light.

Mink lashes do tend to flop and lose their curl when they’re wet, so you will have to style them daily to keep them curled. Additionally, they are the most expensive option when it comes to fake lashes. The other downside is that if you’re allergic to animal hair, you will probably not tolerate mink lashes either.

Synthetic Eyelash Extensions

Synthetic lashes are often made from acrylic and they are both firm and sturdy. When you’re shopping for eyelash extension supplies, you’ll notice that they have a shiny, glossy appearance and will produce a more dramatic look than other options. You’ll find a wide range of thicknesses and curls when it comes to synthetic lashes and they can be applied to look natural. They also hold a curl well. They’re the best option for anyone who has lashes that are healthy and dense.

The downside is that most people don’t find them to be as soft or natural looking as other options. They do last a long time, but they don’t have the same staying power as silk or mink lashes. Finally, they can cause some thinning of natural lashes, so you won’t want to choose them for thin lashes.

Silk Eyelash Extensions

This option is a mid-weight type of extension. While they are referred to as silk extensions, they aren’t made from silk at all. They are made from a synthetic material.

They are fine in texture and more flexible than a synthetic lash option. They also tend to hold on slightly longer than synthetic lashes. You’ll notice that silk extensions can be made to look natural or glamorous, but they may not be as dense as synthetic options. The glamor sets are often popular for brides who want a long lash that has a natural look. They also last longer than synthetic lashes.

You can find this option in a variety of curls and length and they’re available for a mid-range price, which makes them a reasonable option for occasional use. And their lightweight makes them one of the most comfortable types of eyelash extensions next to mink. Lastly, they won’t damage your natural lashes.

The only downside of silk extensions is that they don’t tend to be the most discreet and they often don’t look the most natural, especially if you go for an option that looks very dramatic. If you want something that looks natural, you’ll have to go for something like mink instead.

Sable Eyelash Extensions

If you’re not familiar with sable, they’re made from fur gathered from sable, a small animal that is native to Russia and Siberia. Mink extensions are well-known for their thin texture, but sable is the thinnest out of all the lash options available. For this reason, anyone who has particularly thin eyelashes and struggles with extensions staying on should choose sable lashes.

The downside to sable lashes is much the same as mink extensions. The cost is approximately the same and they may also be difficult to find. As sable lashes are newer to the market, some lash salons may not offer them yet, so you’ll have to shop around if desired.

Faux Mink Lashes

Just like their name suggests, these lashes are made from synthetic materials but they’re fairly close to mink and it may be difficult to tell the difference. They do keep their curl when wet and people who are concerned with animal welfare may prefer this choice. They’re also much less expensive than the real mink extensions, which is a huge advantage if you like the mink look.

Conclusion

Finding the right lash extensions is going to vary depending on your lash preference, budget, and your natural lash thickness. These options show you what sets each type apart. Whether you want a simple or dramatic look, you can find the lash option to meet your preferences.