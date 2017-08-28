How to Take Good Care of Your Nails

It is a fact of life that women judge other women based on how they maintain themselves. Ladies pay extra attention to their nails because they make their hands look feminine and elegant. There is nothing more attractive than a nice manicure.

There is more to nails than just their aesthetic appearance. Healthy nails reflect one’s overall health. You can get rid of nail problems by doing the following:

Use Nail Hardeners and Gels

Calcium gels and nail hardeners can work wonders when it comes to strengthening your nails. However, do not expect to see the results immediately. If you choose the right gel polish brand, your nails will go from brittle to strong in a matter of weeks.

Removing Cuticles

The biggest mistake that most people make when it comes to caring for their nails is removing their cuticles. You should never do this, as it affects your nails negatively. Instead, apply cuticle-removing gel and push them back gently using a cuticle stick.

Nail Creams

Your normal hand cream might not be doing enough for your hands. To take good care of your nails, you need to purchase special nail creams. These creams are not expensive and you can find a number of different brands in the market. If you do not know which one is best for you, try several brands before you settle on the right one.

Polishing and Filing

The first thing you need to invest in is in good nail files. Once you clip your nails, the next step is to file them. When filing your nails, move the nail file in one direction only. Moving it in different directions just creates small cracks that will end up weakening your nails.

Also, polish your nails once a month. Polishing your nails more frequently than that will only weaken and make them brittle.

Clip Regularly

You have no reason to grow extra long nails. Long nails are impractical because you will not be able to do any chores with them and let’s not mention how big of hassle it would be to try to type something on your computer. Keep your nails at a length that does not interfere with your daily chores or your work tasks. Moreover, long nails are more susceptible to breaking.

Go Easy on the Nail Polish

Although spotting colorful nails is cool, it does more damage to your nails than you can imagine. Most polishes contain acetone, which makes your nails brittle. In plain English, do not do a manicure more than once per week, and when you do, choose high quality nail polish.

If you are still using nail polishes past their expiration date, it is time to stop. You do not know what kind of damage they are causing to your nails.

Use Oil-Based Nail Polish Remover

If you still use nail polish removers that are based on acetone, you need to stop that too. Instead, opt for oil-based removers, as they are less harmful to your nails.

Acrylic/Gel Nail

If you have weak nails, acrylic /gel nails can make them stronger and prevent breakage. However, you need to ensure that you are not allergic to any of the components found in acrylic nails. If you pull an acrylic nail, you might end up pulling your natural nail along with it.

Wear Rubber Gloves

Never do any cleaning around the house without wearing gloves. The chemicals in cleaning solutions are quite strong and can damage your nails and hands. Not only do they weaken your nails, but they could also give you nasty burns.

Keep Your Nails Healthy

If you do not put in the effort to keep your nails healthy, no amount of special care will be helpful. You need to eat healthy if you want your nails to stop from breaking – eat fruits and veggies and stay away from processed foods.

Do you bite your nails? This is another habit you need to part from. Another thing you should refrain from is using your nails for opening jars or cans.

Sooner rather than later, your nail will be the envy of any woman since they will reflect your health and care dedication.