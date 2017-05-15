Givenchy has come up with their traditional limited edition couture makeup collection for the Summer season. This year, the collection will include jus two basic items: Prisme Libre powder and Le Rouge Lipstick.

In 2017, the collection will appear in luxurious leather cases decorated with silver crosses. Givenchy Couture Collection Summer 2017 will include the following makeup products:

Givenchy Prisme Libre Losse Powder Limited Edition – Couture Edition Givenchy Prisme Libre Losse Powder Summer 2017 (limited edition) with an ultra-thin texture creating a natural, transparent, matte and at the same time highlighting the complexion. The powder will appear in the 01 Mousseline Pastel color.

Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Lipstick 306 Carmin Escarpin Limited Edition – Couture Edition

Also, the couture collection will include Givenchy Le Rouge Lipstick Couture Edition Summer 2017, which comes as a limited edition as well. The lipstick will appear in the 315 Framboise Velours shade, that is, saturated raspberry color. The texture is semi-matte.

The new Givenchy Couture Collection Summer 2017 is already on sale. So, be the first to grab these magnificent makeup products!