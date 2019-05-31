6 Great Tips to Keep Your Hair Extensions Shiny

As the temperature drops, the air gets dry and colder, which means it’s time to make a few adjustments to your skin and hair care routine.

Your hair extensions will definitely be affected by this annual weather change but there are steps that you can take to ensure your locks stay smooth, healthy and shiny until the weather gets warmer again.

Top Winter Hair Extension Care Tips

Here are a few tips that you can use to ensure you can enjoy beautiful, healthy hair all through the year.

1. Protect Your Hair from the Cold

Believe it or not, covering your hair can make a massive difference to the health of your hair extensions during the winter months. By wrapping your head in a scarf before you head outside, you will protect your hair from the elements. However, not just any type of scarf will work though. It’s important to only use a silk scarf on your head if you want to avoid tangles.

2. Conditions Your Extensions More Often

To get your hair extensions through the winter months, you will want to keep them as hydrated as possible. Conditioning your hair more often by using a hair mask every other week will keep your natural hair and your extensions moisturised. As an added bonus, hair masks will help keep frizz at bay, which is very common when the air is drier. A good sample of an online store is Jadore Hair Supplies, which has a range of sulfate-free conditioners that are safe for use on extensions.

3. Go Easy on the Heat Styling

To avoid frizz and breakage while your hair is already fragile, try not to apply heat styling tools to it too often. If you do need to use a flat or curling iron, it’s essential that you use a heat protection spray before you apply heat to your natural hair or your extensions, regardless of the season.

4. Watch Your Indoor Temperatures

If the temperature inside your home is too warm, it can also dry your hair out because it makes the air drier. While it might be tempting to use a heater, particularly during the evenings, it can end up affecting your hair. If possible, stick to a lower temperature to retain as much moisture as you can. Using a vaporiser or humidifier will also help replace any lost moisture in the air.

5. Brush Your Extensions Regularly

You should always brush your hair extensions at least twice a day if you want to keep them healthy and tangle-free. Hold the roots of your extensions when brushing them to avoid pulling on them unnecessarily. Thoroughly brushing your extensions will give them some added support for those colder months as well as the rest of the year.

6. Schedule Regular Appointments at Your Salon

Your salon will also play a key role in keeping your hair healthy during the winter months, which is why it’s important to schedule regular appointments with a professional stylist. Your stylist will also be able to provide you with expert advice that you can use to care for your hair at home.

Bonus Tips for Keeping Your Extensions Silky and Smooth

Hydrating shampoos and conditioners will add extra moisture to your hair

Avoid leaving the house with wet hair extensions as this leads to breakage

Come up with a regime with your stylist that will keep your extensions in good condition

Purchase high-quality products that are safe for use on hair extensions.

Sulfates and silicone are two ingredients you should definitely avoid

Colder weather can spell trouble for your hair extensions but only if you don’t give them some extra care and attention. You can enjoy smooth, beautiful hair all through the year, it only takes some minor adjustments.