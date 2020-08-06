10-Step Skin Care for Amazingly Perfect Skin

Koreans have been applauded for their “glass skins”, a term used to describe their flawless, shiny skins. How is glass skin achieved? Here is a 10-step routine that emphasizes layering essential skin products to ensure that the skin retains all the goodness from the products.

Spreading from Korea to the rest of the world, the 10 step skincare routine has taken the beauty and lifestyle world by storm. With beauty gurus worldwide adapting this routine, how exactly is it done?

Step 1: Breakdown Impurities With an Oil-based Cleanser

In the morning, just use water to clean off any impurities your skin might have encountered during the night. At night, use an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup, sunscreen, skin sebum, and dirt that might have settled on the skin throughout the day. Oil-based cleansers are great at dissolving oily products such as foundation and sunscreen.

Use: Apply on dry skin, gently rub into the face and neck. Emulsify with warm water before rinsing off.

Step 2: Double Clean With a Water-based Cleanser

A water-based cleanser removes sweat, dirt, and other impurities that the oil cleanser might have missed. Apply using circular motions. Dermatologists and aestheticians swear by double-cleansing.

Use: Apply to the damp skin of the face and neck with cotton balls using circular motions.

Step 3: Exfoliate

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and cleanses the pores. Exfoliate twice a week manually or with a good natural or organic product to achieve bright, fresh skin. Pay special attention to the cheeks and nose.

There are tons of natural exfoliating products from trustworthy companies, including the Okana Skincare range. Look for one that works well for your skin and stick to it.

Use: gently rub or scrub the skin, making sure to go into corners and the neck.

Step 4: Prepare the Skin with Toners

Toners restore the skin’s pH level, replenishes moisture and natural skin elasticity while removing any leftover traces of your cleanser.

Use: swab the whole skin gently with a cotton ball or use your hands to pat it into the skin of your face.

Step 5: Hydrate With Essence

Essences hydrate the skin and enhance cellular turnover. They are very lightweight, have complexion-restoring and anti-aging properties. Gently pat essence into your skin and neck.

Use: sprinkle into your hands and gently pat into your neck and face.

Step 6: Boost Your Skin with Skin Treatments

Serums and ampoules are skin treatments, also known as skin perfectors. Ampoules are very similar to serums, but they are used for a specific period to boost the skin when the skin is troubled. Note that they are not used indefinitely.

Serums are highly concentrated products, full of active ingredients. Serums are used for skin issues such as dehydrated skin, dark spots, discoloration, and wrinkles.

Ampoules are used before serums in the routine. Gently tap into the skin with your fingers.

Use: tap into the skin with the tips of the fingers with a focus on problematic areas.

Step 7: Sheet Mask

Anyone who has ever watched a k-drama (Korean drama) knows that sheet masks are used by everyone, both males and females. Sheet masks infuse your skin with moisture and concentrated nutrients. Sheet masks have been described as the soul of Korean skincare.

Use: gently place on clean skin and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 8: Brighten Under-eye Skin with Eye Cream

The skin around the eyes is the thinnest and the most fragile on the face. No natural oils are produced in this area because it lacks sebaceous glands.

Eye cream protects and hydrates the delicate areas around the eyes, while reducing puffiness, dark circles and the appearance of fine lines.

Use: use one finger gently to tap into the skin around the eyes, going over the brow bone and orbital socket. Avoid getting close to the actual eye.

Step 9: Seal in Moisture with a Moisturiser

There are many different moisturizer formulations designed to suit various skin types. Moisturizers come in gels, lotions, emulsions, creams, sprays, and masks. Moisturisers seal in moisture, smooth out fine lines on the skin, and restores the skin barrier.

Use: gently pat into the skin of your face and neck.

Step 10: Protect Your Skin with Sunscreen

Sunscreen protects against harmful UV rays, sunburns, hyperpigmentation, premature skin aging, and cancer.

Use: gently pat into the skin of the face and neck. Reapply as often as you need it. Most Korean women apply it as often as every 3 hours, even inside the house.

10 Steps too many? Get the Look in 5 Steps

Not everyone can perform the 10 step routine every day, especially if you have to wake up early to go to work. If this is the case with you, this 5 step version is for you to use in the mornings.

Step 1: Clean your face. Use water or a mild, water-based cleanser.

Step 2: Prepare your skin with toners.

Step 3: Apply skin perfectors: Serum and Ampoules

Step 4: Use eye cream

Step 5: Moisturise using a cream, lotion or gel with sunscreen.

Bonus Tip: Gua Sha

A Gua Sha is a flat tool with a rounded edge used to gently massage the skin of the face. It relaxes the skin, enhances blood circulation, and increases the absorption of skin products into the skin.

A Gua Sha massage leaves the skin glowing and supple. You should massage in broad sweeps up the cheekbone towards the hairline. Never apply on dry skin, use in the shower, or after moisturizing.

Remember that the contents of your products are extremely essential. In 2020, natural is the way to go. Learn more about what your skincare products contain, so you know what to avoid.

What goes on our skins should be good enough for our insides. Thankfully, there are skincare products made completely from vegetables and fruits that are completely healthy for any skin type. If you are opting for natural, minimalist skincare products, this is a good place to start.