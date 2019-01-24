Can You Work Less & Get More Done?

What should workaholics do now, when the hashtag #workhard is considered unfashionable? Of course, the focus can be shifted to working “less, but more efficiently.” How to master several projects simultaneously and at the same time find time for yourself?

The time when people wanted to get a job in the office and spend days and nights there has ended long before. The main question that worries people’s minds is how to manage more, cope with tasks better and increase their monthly income in a geometric progression? It sounds like a fairy tale, but in practice, it is an attainable goal. Here are a few recommendations, based on which you can fundamentally change your approach to work without regretting it.

Only one occupation

Multifunctionality is a myth that was invented by idealistic HR-specialists. It looks quite impressive in the list of the required qualities, but in real life, the people who are trying to be omnipresent and cope with everything look unprofessional. Dividing their time between a meeting and writing the concept of a new project, they never conduct effective negotiations and feel their former skill to work out ideas has vanished completely. First, they need to complete one thing and then they can proudly move to another task, feeling content and happy.

Set attainable goals

Before blaming yourself for not having the time or for failing to get the expected result of your work, make sure that your to-do list contains achievable goals in terms of your resources and time management. We recommend to plan not more than two big tasks for one day, otherwise, you may go out for lunch and fail to return. You will give up and leave all the remaining things for tomorrow!

Another rule is to start your working day with a light and pleasant activity. Your goal is to see the result (even if it’s fairly small). For the rest of the day you will maintain a great mood, and even after an evening workout, you will still be productive at a class of a foreign language.

Delegate

Everything is quite simple: if you want to do everything in time, delegate routines and the things that your assistants can handle. Thus, you will save your resources for solving more complex tasks, and, correspondingly, more important ones. The main question that you may have is how to entrust the work to another person and be sure that he does it efficiently? Show him the techniques that you use yourself, share the experience of checking if the work is done – and keep calm. He will cope with the task not worse than you.

Get rid of extra activities

Create the habits that will help you focus on the task at hand. Someone just needs not to see their smartphone, whereas others require a special set of exercises or meditation. Find something that works for you – and don’t lose your grip!